Cancel OK
Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the

Top 5

Stories

Everyday Essentials

17 Best Lightweight Summer Bras for Medium Busts

By
Woman-Wearing-Strapless-Bra-Stock-Photo
Shutterstock

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

What makes a bra work better for the summertime than other seasons? Personally, we search for a few key features when it’s time to pick up new styles. We want to keep padding to a minimum, though there are some great push-ups on the market with the right amount of extra lift which won’t feel heavy. We want breathability from the bra materials, and also look out for specific designs which can accommodate summer ensembles that are more revealing.

So many of the bras we’re interested in for summer are ideal fits for anyone who has a medium or slightly fuller bust — and if you fall into that category, this is officially your one-stop bra shop. Check out our top picks below!

Best Summer Bras for Medium Busts

1. Best Date Night Bra: Skarlett Blue Minx Balconette Bra

Skarlett Blue Minx Balconette Bra
Nordstrom

Our Top Highlights: 

  • Intricate design which feels fun and flirty
  • Fully unlined for breathability
  • Padded underwires offer comfortable support

Pros 

  • Some colors on sale
  • Tons of other shades to choose from
  • Glowing reviews

Cons 

  • Sizing may be tricky

When we want to get into a sultry mood for a romantic night out, this is the bra we would choose to wear. Plenty of shoppers agree!

Starting at $39.00
See it!

2. Best Everyday Bralette: Felina Lurra Bralette

Felina Lurra Bralette
Nordstrom

Our Top Highlights: 

  • Comfy and stretchy ribbed material
  • Thicker supportive band underneath the bust
  • Great for lounging or everyday wear

Pros 

  • Amazing sale price
  • Super soft
  • Lightweight

Cons 

  • Only two colors available

No summer lounge wardrobe is complete without a bralette like this one that you can relax in. Talk about versatility!

Originally $30On Sale: $9You Save 70%
See it!

3. Best Lace Trim Bra: Natori Feathers Underwire Contour Bra

Natori Feathers Underwire Contour Bra
Nordstrom

Our Top Highlights: 

  • Beautiful lace trim throughout
  • Plunging neckline
  • Breathable mesh details

Pros 

  • Romantic feel
  • Amazing color selection
  • On sale

Cons 

  • Delicate materials may show wear faster

This is the type of bras we would save to wear for particularly special nights out on the town. It’s so glamorous!

Starting at $47.00
See it!

4. Best Plunge Bra: b.tempt’d by Wacoal b.wow’d Convertible Push-Up Bra

b.tempt'd by Wacoal b.wow'd Convertible Push-Up Bra
Nordstrom

Our Top Highlights: 

  • Extra low front is ideal for low-cut tops and dresses
  • Scalloped edges on the cups
  • Lightweight fit

Pros 

  • Plunging design
  • Smooth invisible fit
  • Minimal padding for lift

Cons 

  • Only two colors available

The virtually seamless design of this bra will make it disappear underneath anything you wear over it. Talk about convenient!

$46.00
See it!

5. Best Sports Bra Top: Zella Interlude Rib Longline Sports Bra

Zella Interlude Rib Longline Sports Bra
Nordstrom

Our Top Highlights: 

  • Great support for high-intensity workouts
  • Doubles as a casual top
  • Stitching on the bra provides support

Pros 

  • Compact design
  • Sleek appearance
  • On sale

Cons 

  • Only three color options

Our sports bras are just as important as the everyday bras we wear, and this one is definitely at the top of our shopping list!

Starting at $34.00
See it!

6. Best Padded Everyday Bra: Chantelle Lingerie C Jolie Memory Foam T-Shirt Bra

Chantelle Lingerie C Jolie Memory Foam T-Shirt Bra
Nordstrom

Our Top Highlights: 

  • Made from lightweight memory foam for padding
  • Contouring fit
  • Enhances your natural shape

Pros 

  • Five color options
  • High-quality materials
  • Designed to look invisible under clothing

Cons 

  • Very expensive

Even though you’re paying top dollar for this bra, if there’s one that’s worth the splurge, this is it!

Starting at $78.00
See it!

7. Best Lace Bralette: Free People Intimately FP Adella Longline Bralette

Free People Intimately FP Adella Longline Bralette
Nordstrom

Our Top Highlights: 

  • Works as a top on its own
  • Looks great underneath looser tanks or dresses
  • Double shoulder straps

Pros 

  • Top selling style
  • Super comfy
  • Tons of color options

Cons 

  • None to speak of!

This brand name bralette has been on our radar for years, and we still love it just as much as the first time it caught our eye!

$38.00
See it!

8. Best Balconette Bra: Montelle Intimates Flirt Lace Underwire Demi Bra

Montelle Intimates Flirt Lace Underwire Demi Bra
Nordstrom

Our Top Highlights: 

  • Gorgeous lacy look
  • Stretch mesh lining
  • Unpadded

Pros 

  • Comes in some seriously fun colors
  • Breathable
  • Thin invisible straps

Cons 

  • Sizing is somewhat limited

Balconette styles are one of our top bra picks, as the way they can make Us look and feel is ultra-impressive!

$54.00
See it!

9. Best Lightweight Strapless: SKIMS Ultrafine Mesh Strapless Underwire Bra

SKIMS Ultrafine Mesh Strapless Underwire Bra
Nordstrom

Our Top Highlights: 

  • Very lightweight
  • Understated design
  • Unlined cups

Pros 

  • High-quality mesh
  • Popular with shoppers
  • Invisible underneath clothes

Cons 

  • Expensive

This totally sheer mesh bra is arguably one of the most breathable options on the market!

$64.00
See it!

10. Best Full Strapless: MITALOO Adhesive Bra Set

MITALOO Adhesive Bra Set
Amazon

Our Top Highlights: 

  • Lets you go fully strapless
  • No uncomfortable shoulder pain
  • Lets you create cleavage

Pros 

  • 100% strapless
  • Reusable
  • Seriously comfy

Cons 

  • Adhesive will wear off over time

We love rocking sticky bras like this one in the summertime because they can help us wear so many breezy ensembles!

Starting at $13.00
See it!

11. Best Everyday Underwire: Maidenform DreamWire Underwire Bra

Maidenform DreamWire Underwire Bra
Amazon

Our Top Highlights: 

  • Best for daily wear
  • Simple and effective design
  • Comfortable fit

Pros 

  • Affordable
  • Highly rated
  • Slight added padding for lift

Cons 

  • Sizing may be tricky

If you want a comfy bra you can wear daily that also gives your bust some extra shape, this is the right choice!

$23.00
See it!

12. Best Push Up: Deyllo Women’s Push Up Lace Bra

Deyllo Women’s Push Up Lace Bra
Amazon

Our Top Highlights: 

  • Can add an extra cup size
  • Beautiful lace overlay
  • Flirty look

Pros 

  • Extra lifting
  • Available in 17 colors
  • All-time bestseller

Cons 

  • May not have a long lifespan

Give your girls the best lift and shape in the world for a special evening with this push-up!

Starting at $26.00
See it!

13. Best For Low-Back Looks: The Natural Women’s Plunge Bra

The Natural Women's Plunge Bra
Amazon

Our Top Highlights: 

  • Intricate strappy design
  • Design works for low back and plunging neckline styles
  • Adjustable all the way around

Pros 

  • Innovative design
  • Affordable
  • Supportive

Cons 

  • May not fit every body type

We rarely see bras that are as elaborate as this one, and it’s a solid solution for an outfit which reveals more skin!

Starting at $25.00
See it!

14. Best Lifting Wireless: Warner’s Women’s Cloud 9 Super Soft Wireless Bra

Warner's Women's Cloud 9 Super Soft Wireless Lightly Lined Comfort Bra
Amazon

Our Top Highlights: 

  • Gives slight lift without uncomfortable wires
  • Great for everyday wear
  • Light and smoothing padding

Pros 

  • Wireless
  • Thick smoothing side straps
  • Affordable

Cons 

  • Not the most supportive style

We adore a great wireless bra, and this one will give you more lift and shape than a typical bralette!

$21.00
See it!

15. Best Smoothing Bra: Bali Women’s One Smooth U T-Shirt Bra

Bali Womens One Smooth U Ultra Light T-Shirt Bra
Amazon

Our Top Highlights: 

  • Extra wide smoothing side straps
  • Full coverage
  • Invisible under clothing

Pros 

  • Convertible straps
  • Tons of color options
  • Extra affordable
  • #1 Bestseller

Cons 

  • None we can speak of!

If you want an everyday bra which will give you some serious bang for your buck, look no further!

$20.00
See it!

16. Best Front-Closure Bra: SPANX Bra-Llelujah!® Lightly Lined Full Coverage Bra

SPANX Bra-Llelujah!® Lightly Lined Full Coverage Bra
Amazon

Our Top Highlights: 

  • Easy-to-put-on front closure design
  • Thick, supportive shoulder straps
  • Made from high-quality materials

Pros 

  • No-fuss application
  • Smoothing back
  • Glowing reviews

Cons 

  • Expensive

If you get particularly annoyed with fiddling around back closure bras, a style like this one is ideal for you!

Starting at $50.00
See it!

17. Best Breathable Bra: Wingslove Women’s Sheer Lace Minimizer Bra

Wingslove Women's Sheer Lace Minimizer Bra
Amazon

Our Top Highlights: 

  • Made from luxe mesh with proper front coverage
  • Extremely lightweight
  • Great for minimizing the bust

Pros 

  • Affordable
  • Breathable
  • Four color options

Cons 

  • Fewer customer reviews

This bra is excellent if you want to make your bust appear slightly smaller — or if you want a style that’s as light as air!

Starting at $25.00
See it!

Still haven’t found what you’re looking for? Check out these related product articles below:

Plus-Size-Swimwear-Stock-Photo

Best Plus-Size Swimwear 2023: Our Fave One-Piece & Two-Piece Swimsuits

Read article
best-face-self-tanners-acne-prone-skin

17 of the Best Face Self Tanners for Acne-Prone Skin

Read article
Cellulite-Body-Massager-Stock-Photo

14 Best Cellulite Body Massagers to Smooth Out Your Skin

Read article

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

See more Us Weekly Shopping

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!