17 Best Lightweight Summer Bras for Medium Busts

What makes a bra work better for the summertime than other seasons? Personally, we search for a few key features when it’s time to pick up new styles. We want to keep padding to a minimum, though there are some great push-ups on the market with the right amount of extra lift which won’t feel heavy. We want breathability from the bra materials, and also look out for specific designs which can accommodate summer ensembles that are more revealing.
So many of the bras we’re interested in for summer are ideal fits for anyone who has a medium or slightly fuller bust — and if you fall into that category, this is officially your one-stop bra shop. Check out our top picks below!
Best Summer Bras for Medium Busts
1. Best Date Night Bra: Skarlett Blue Minx Balconette Bra
Our Top Highlights:
- Intricate design which feels fun and flirty
- Fully unlined for breathability
- Padded underwires offer comfortable support
Pros
- Some colors on sale
- Tons of other shades to choose from
- Glowing reviews
Cons
- Sizing may be tricky
When we want to get into a sultry mood for a romantic night out, this is the bra we would choose to wear. Plenty of shoppers agree!
2. Best Everyday Bralette: Felina Lurra Bralette
Our Top Highlights:
- Comfy and stretchy ribbed material
- Thicker supportive band underneath the bust
- Great for lounging or everyday wear
Pros
- Amazing sale price
- Super soft
- Lightweight
Cons
- Only two colors available
No summer lounge wardrobe is complete without a bralette like this one that you can relax in. Talk about versatility!
3. Best Lace Trim Bra: Natori Feathers Underwire Contour Bra
Our Top Highlights:
- Beautiful lace trim throughout
- Plunging neckline
- Breathable mesh details
Pros
- Romantic feel
- Amazing color selection
- On sale
Cons
- Delicate materials may show wear faster
This is the type of bras we would save to wear for particularly special nights out on the town. It’s so glamorous!
4. Best Plunge Bra: b.tempt’d by Wacoal b.wow’d Convertible Push-Up Bra
Our Top Highlights:
- Extra low front is ideal for low-cut tops and dresses
- Scalloped edges on the cups
- Lightweight fit
Pros
- Plunging design
- Smooth invisible fit
- Minimal padding for lift
Cons
- Only two colors available
The virtually seamless design of this bra will make it disappear underneath anything you wear over it. Talk about convenient!
5. Best Sports Bra Top: Zella Interlude Rib Longline Sports Bra
Our Top Highlights:
- Great support for high-intensity workouts
- Doubles as a casual top
- Stitching on the bra provides support
Pros
- Compact design
- Sleek appearance
- On sale
Cons
- Only three color options
Our sports bras are just as important as the everyday bras we wear, and this one is definitely at the top of our shopping list!
6. Best Padded Everyday Bra: Chantelle Lingerie C Jolie Memory Foam T-Shirt Bra
Our Top Highlights:
- Made from lightweight memory foam for padding
- Contouring fit
- Enhances your natural shape
Pros
- Five color options
- High-quality materials
- Designed to look invisible under clothing
Cons
- Very expensive
Even though you’re paying top dollar for this bra, if there’s one that’s worth the splurge, this is it!
7. Best Lace Bralette: Free People Intimately FP Adella Longline Bralette
Our Top Highlights:
- Works as a top on its own
- Looks great underneath looser tanks or dresses
- Double shoulder straps
Pros
- Top selling style
- Super comfy
- Tons of color options
Cons
- None to speak of!
This brand name bralette has been on our radar for years, and we still love it just as much as the first time it caught our eye!
8. Best Balconette Bra: Montelle Intimates Flirt Lace Underwire Demi Bra
Our Top Highlights:
- Gorgeous lacy look
- Stretch mesh lining
- Unpadded
Pros
- Comes in some seriously fun colors
- Breathable
- Thin invisible straps
Cons
- Sizing is somewhat limited
Balconette styles are one of our top bra picks, as the way they can make Us look and feel is ultra-impressive!
9. Best Lightweight Strapless: SKIMS Ultrafine Mesh Strapless Underwire Bra
Our Top Highlights:
- Very lightweight
- Understated design
- Unlined cups
Pros
- High-quality mesh
- Popular with shoppers
- Invisible underneath clothes
Cons
- Expensive
This totally sheer mesh bra is arguably one of the most breathable options on the market!
10. Best Full Strapless: MITALOO Adhesive Bra Set
Our Top Highlights:
- Lets you go fully strapless
- No uncomfortable shoulder pain
- Lets you create cleavage
Pros
- 100% strapless
- Reusable
- Seriously comfy
Cons
- Adhesive will wear off over time
We love rocking sticky bras like this one in the summertime because they can help us wear so many breezy ensembles!
11. Best Everyday Underwire: Maidenform DreamWire Underwire Bra
Our Top Highlights:
- Best for daily wear
- Simple and effective design
- Comfortable fit
Pros
- Affordable
- Highly rated
- Slight added padding for lift
Cons
- Sizing may be tricky
If you want a comfy bra you can wear daily that also gives your bust some extra shape, this is the right choice!
12. Best Push Up: Deyllo Women’s Push Up Lace Bra
Our Top Highlights:
- Can add an extra cup size
- Beautiful lace overlay
- Flirty look
Pros
- Extra lifting
- Available in 17 colors
- All-time bestseller
Cons
- May not have a long lifespan
Give your girls the best lift and shape in the world for a special evening with this push-up!
13. Best For Low-Back Looks: The Natural Women’s Plunge Bra
Our Top Highlights:
- Intricate strappy design
- Design works for low back and plunging neckline styles
- Adjustable all the way around
Pros
- Innovative design
- Affordable
- Supportive
Cons
- May not fit every body type
We rarely see bras that are as elaborate as this one, and it’s a solid solution for an outfit which reveals more skin!
14. Best Lifting Wireless: Warner’s Women’s Cloud 9 Super Soft Wireless Bra
Our Top Highlights:
- Gives slight lift without uncomfortable wires
- Great for everyday wear
- Light and smoothing padding
Pros
- Wireless
- Thick smoothing side straps
- Affordable
Cons
- Not the most supportive style
We adore a great wireless bra, and this one will give you more lift and shape than a typical bralette!
15. Best Smoothing Bra: Bali Women’s One Smooth U T-Shirt Bra
Our Top Highlights:
- Extra wide smoothing side straps
- Full coverage
- Invisible under clothing
Pros
- Convertible straps
- Tons of color options
- Extra affordable
- #1 Bestseller
Cons
- None we can speak of!
If you want an everyday bra which will give you some serious bang for your buck, look no further!
16. Best Front-Closure Bra: SPANX Bra-Llelujah!® Lightly Lined Full Coverage Bra
Our Top Highlights:
- Easy-to-put-on front closure design
- Thick, supportive shoulder straps
- Made from high-quality materials
Pros
- No-fuss application
- Smoothing back
- Glowing reviews
Cons
- Expensive
If you get particularly annoyed with fiddling around back closure bras, a style like this one is ideal for you!
17. Best Breathable Bra: Wingslove Women’s Sheer Lace Minimizer Bra
Our Top Highlights:
- Made from luxe mesh with proper front coverage
- Extremely lightweight
- Great for minimizing the bust
Pros
- Affordable
- Breathable
- Four color options
Cons
- Fewer customer reviews
This bra is excellent if you want to make your bust appear slightly smaller — or if you want a style that’s as light as air!
