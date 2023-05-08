17 Best Lightweight Summer Bras for Medium Busts

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

What makes a bra work better for the summertime than other seasons? Personally, we search for a few key features when it’s time to pick up new styles. We want to keep padding to a minimum, though there are some great push-ups on the market with the right amount of extra lift which won’t feel heavy. We want breathability from the bra materials, and also look out for specific designs which can accommodate summer ensembles that are more revealing.

So many of the bras we’re interested in for summer are ideal fits for anyone who has a medium or slightly fuller bust — and if you fall into that category, this is officially your one-stop bra shop. Check out our top picks below!

Best Summer Bras for Medium Busts

1. Best Date Night Bra: Skarlett Blue Minx Balconette Bra

Our Top Highlights:

Intricate design which feels fun and flirty

Fully unlined for breathability

Padded underwires offer comfortable support

Pros

Some colors on sale

Tons of other shades to choose from

Glowing reviews

Cons

Sizing may be tricky

When we want to get into a sultry mood for a romantic night out, this is the bra we would choose to wear. Plenty of shoppers agree!

Starting at $39.00 See it!

2. Best Everyday Bralette: Felina Lurra Bralette

Our Top Highlights:

Comfy and stretchy ribbed material

Thicker supportive band underneath the bust

Great for lounging or everyday wear

Pros

Amazing sale price

Super soft

Lightweight

Cons

Only two colors available

No summer lounge wardrobe is complete without a bralette like this one that you can relax in. Talk about versatility!

Originally $30 On Sale: $9 You Save 70% See it!

3. Best Lace Trim Bra: Natori Feathers Underwire Contour Bra

Our Top Highlights:

Beautiful lace trim throughout

Plunging neckline

Breathable mesh details

Pros

Romantic feel

Amazing color selection

On sale

Cons

Delicate materials may show wear faster

This is the type of bras we would save to wear for particularly special nights out on the town. It’s so glamorous!

Starting at $47.00 See it!

Our Top Highlights:

Extra low front is ideal for low-cut tops and dresses

Scalloped edges on the cups

Lightweight fit

Pros

Plunging design

Smooth invisible fit

Minimal padding for lift

Cons

Only two colors available

The virtually seamless design of this bra will make it disappear underneath anything you wear over it. Talk about convenient!

$46.00 See it!

5. Best Sports Bra Top: Zella Interlude Rib Longline Sports Bra

Our Top Highlights:

Great support for high-intensity workouts

Doubles as a casual top

Stitching on the bra provides support

Pros

Compact design

Sleek appearance

On sale

Cons

Only three color options

Our sports bras are just as important as the everyday bras we wear, and this one is definitely at the top of our shopping list!

Starting at $34.00 See it!

6. Best Padded Everyday Bra: Chantelle Lingerie C Jolie Memory Foam T-Shirt Bra

Our Top Highlights:

Made from lightweight memory foam for padding

Contouring fit

Enhances your natural shape

Pros

Five color options

High-quality materials

Designed to look invisible under clothing

Cons

Very expensive

Even though you’re paying top dollar for this bra, if there’s one that’s worth the splurge, this is it!

Starting at $78.00 See it!

7. Best Lace Bralette: Free People Intimately FP Adella Longline Bralette

Our Top Highlights:

Works as a top on its own

Looks great underneath looser tanks or dresses

Double shoulder straps

Pros

Top selling style

Super comfy

Tons of color options

Cons

None to speak of!

This brand name bralette has been on our radar for years, and we still love it just as much as the first time it caught our eye!

$38.00 See it!

8. Best Balconette Bra: Montelle Intimates Flirt Lace Underwire Demi Bra

Our Top Highlights:

Gorgeous lacy look

Stretch mesh lining

Unpadded

Pros

Comes in some seriously fun colors

Breathable

Thin invisible straps

Cons

Sizing is somewhat limited

Balconette styles are one of our top bra picks, as the way they can make Us look and feel is ultra-impressive!

$54.00 See it!

9. Best Lightweight Strapless: SKIMS Ultrafine Mesh Strapless Underwire Bra

Our Top Highlights:

Very lightweight

Understated design

Unlined cups

Pros

High-quality mesh

Popular with shoppers

Invisible underneath clothes

Cons

Expensive

This totally sheer mesh bra is arguably one of the most breathable options on the market!

$64.00 See it!

10. Best Full Strapless: MITALOO Adhesive Bra Set

Our Top Highlights:

Lets you go fully strapless

No uncomfortable shoulder pain

Lets you create cleavage

Pros

100% strapless

Reusable

Seriously comfy

Cons

Adhesive will wear off over time

We love rocking sticky bras like this one in the summertime because they can help us wear so many breezy ensembles!

Starting at $13.00 See it!

11. Best Everyday Underwire: Maidenform DreamWire Underwire Bra

Our Top Highlights:

Best for daily wear

Simple and effective design

Comfortable fit

Pros

Affordable

Highly rated

Slight added padding for lift

Cons

Sizing may be tricky

If you want a comfy bra you can wear daily that also gives your bust some extra shape, this is the right choice!

$23.00 See it!

12. Best Push Up: Deyllo Women’s Push Up Lace Bra

Our Top Highlights:

Can add an extra cup size

Beautiful lace overlay

Flirty look

Pros

Extra lifting

Available in 17 colors

All-time bestseller

Cons

May not have a long lifespan

Give your girls the best lift and shape in the world for a special evening with this push-up!

Starting at $26.00 See it!

13. Best For Low-Back Looks: The Natural Women’s Plunge Bra

Our Top Highlights:

Intricate strappy design

Design works for low back and plunging neckline styles

Adjustable all the way around

Pros

Innovative design

Affordable

Supportive

Cons

May not fit every body type

We rarely see bras that are as elaborate as this one, and it’s a solid solution for an outfit which reveals more skin!

Starting at $25.00 See it!

Our Top Highlights:

Gives slight lift without uncomfortable wires

Great for everyday wear

Light and smoothing padding

Pros

Wireless

Thick smoothing side straps

Affordable

Cons

Not the most supportive style

We adore a great wireless bra, and this one will give you more lift and shape than a typical bralette!

$21.00 See it!

Our Top Highlights:

Extra wide smoothing side straps

Full coverage

Invisible under clothing

Pros

Convertible straps

Tons of color options

Extra affordable

#1 Bestseller

Cons

None we can speak of!

If you want an everyday bra which will give you some serious bang for your buck, look no further!

$20.00 See it!

Our Top Highlights:

Easy-to-put-on front closure design

Thick, supportive shoulder straps

Made from high-quality materials

Pros

No-fuss application

Smoothing back

Glowing reviews

Cons

Expensive

If you get particularly annoyed with fiddling around back closure bras, a style like this one is ideal for you!

Starting at $50.00 See it!

17. Best Breathable Bra: Wingslove Women’s Sheer Lace Minimizer Bra

Our Top Highlights:

Made from luxe mesh with proper front coverage

Extremely lightweight

Great for minimizing the bust

Pros

Affordable

Breathable

Four color options

Cons

Fewer customer reviews

This bra is excellent if you want to make your bust appear slightly smaller — or if you want a style that’s as light as air!

Starting at $25.00 See it!

