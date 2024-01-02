Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Jennifer Lopez just made it clear that the maxi skirt trend isn’t going anywhere in 2024.

The singer was photographed out on a shopping trip in St. Barts with husband Ben Affleck on Friday, December 29. (The holidays may have been over, but there’s always room for more luxury goodies!)

Lopez wore a white Gucci crop top for the occasion, pairing it with a light pink Chanel maxi skirt, its tiers cascading down to her gold sandals. She also accessorized with a Chanel crossbody and Valentino sunglasses. Her love may not cost a thing, but this outfit definitely costs a thing or two!

Whether you live in a warmer climate, need a piece for your next vacation or are simply readying your summer 2024 wardrobe, we’re here to help you find a skirt like J. Lo’s. Our top pick is only $32 on Amazon!

$32.00 See it!

Get the Iwemek Boho Elastic-Waist Ruffle Convertible Maxi Skirt for just $32 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 2, 2024, but are subject to change.

This maxi skirt caught (and held) our attention for numerous reasons. Its tall waistband is similar to Lopez’s, its chiffon material has the perfect amount of flow and it even has a cute drawstring detail. It’s an excellent choice for channeling the “Get Right” songstress.

You could also try a totally different look. This skirt is designed to be worn as a tube dress as well! It just went from being one fashion must-have to two. It’s also available in seven other solid colors on the same Amazon page.

Want to check out a few more options before finalizing your order? Check out our other finds below!

Shop more pink maxi skirts we love:

Not your style? Shop more skirts here and explore more Amazon Fashion finds here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!