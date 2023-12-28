Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

For a long time, maxi skirts used to have a reputation for being big, shapeless things. But that’s all in the past. The maxis of today are totally versatile closet staples, and you should absolutely have one or more in your wardrobe. They come in so many fabrics and styles now, so you can dress them up or down. There are maxi skirts made of flowy chiffon that are perfect for summer weddings and dates. Just the same, there are skirts with heavier fabrics you can bust out in the cold weather.

Another great thing about maxi skirts is that they’re comfy while still looking polished. Its loose fit means you can lounge, eat, do whatever and not feel restricted, like you can sometimes with jeans or pants, or maybe that’s just Us. That’s why when there’s a particularly comfortable and great-looking one on sale, you should grab it while you can.

If you’re looking for the perfect maxi skirt right now and you don’t want to break your budget, you can get one on sale right at Amazon!

Get the Simlu Ankle Length Maxi Skirt for just $25 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 27, 2023, but are subject to change.

The Simlu Ankle Length Maxi Skirt is a loose, practical skirt that hits around the ankle so you can wear it and feel positively ethereal. Crafted from modal and Spandex materials, it’s extremely stretchy and conforms to your shape, with a wide fold-over waistband for a slight slimming effect.

Short, tall, curvy, petite – it doesn’t matter, this maxi skirt looks great on every body type. And you don’t have to shave your legs to wear it, either. It comes in a variety of colors, too, with most hues on sale. You can get it for just $25 right now, which is 32% off its normal price of $37.

For just $25, you can put together a gorgeous outfit for just about any event you want to go to, or stock up while you can, since it’s always a good idea to collect clothing items you love to wear when they’re more affordable and on sale. That’s just a suggestion, though!

The skirt has amassed over 11,000 five-star reviews, and customers go crazy for it.

One buyer raved, “Love this skirt!!”, adding: “Bought this skirt in cranberry to wear to a Christmas party and it is perfect! It can easily be dressed up or down. The length is perfect (I am 5’7″), but with the drop-waist you can fold the top over to make it whatever you want.”

Another proclaimed it was an“excellent skirt,” explaining: “This skirt is an absolute gem! Its modest design strikes the perfect balance between fashion and values, making it a go-to for anyone seeking both style and modesty. The fabric is not only comfortable but also functional, allowing for easy movement without compromising on coverage.”

