17 Spring Maxi Skirts to Streamline Your Figure

With the weather warming up, it’s time to start wearing skirts more often — but we’re not breaking out the minis just yet. Maxis are the perfect start-of-spring style to wear if you’re in a skirt mood, and if you’re in the market for a new addition, we’ve got you covered!

We specifically looked for options which can help hide the lower belly area. Flowy boho skirts easily streamline your silhouette, but we also discovered garments which have a slimmer silhouette work just as well too. If you’re pumped about breaking out your skirts, check out our current favorite maxis below!

Slimmer Fit Maxi Skirts

1. Side ruching is always a great detail to look for if you want a slimming style, and this SheIn skirt has it from top to bottom — $23 at Amazon!

2. Skirts with side-tie wrap details like this one from Witsmile are the best styles to reach for no matter what the occasion — starting at $22 on Amazon!

3. This faux-leather skirt from EDIKTED has a slit down the middle which gives it some added edge, but it also opens the skirt up to create a slimming effect — $78 at Nordstrom!

4. Even though this & Other Stories satin skirt does flare out at the bottom, it has a sleeker silhouette, but it’s loose where it needs to be — $119 at Nordstrom!

5. This simple Urban CoCo maxi is basically what a pair of yoga pants would look like if they were converted into a skirt — starting at $25 on Amazon!

6. The way this SheIn skirt is draped adds slimming ruching in all of the right places — $38 at Amazon!

7. Reviewers say they’re impressed with this Kosher skirt because it’s so simple… yet seriously flattering — starting at $32 on Amazon!

Flowy Boho Maxi Skirts

8. High-low styles may be making a comeback, and we’re definitely digging the vibes of this maxi from Allsaints — $215 at Nordstrom!

9. We’re in love with the dreamy print on this tiered skirt from French Connection — $88 at Nordstrom!

10. Not many tiered maxi skirts have a slit on them, but this one from WAYF does — it seriously looks amazing — $95 at Nordstrom!

11. Get into the cargo trend by rocking this epic skirt from EDIKTED — $86 at Nordstrom!

12. The mixed floral prints on this Free People skirt have a surprisingly slimming effect — $148 at Nordstrom!

13. This Splendid maxi skirt is super simple and ideal if you’re not a fan of more elaborate styles — $30 at Nordstrom!

14. We think the high-low style teamed with the wider waistband on this Zwurew skirt make for a winning combo — $32 at Amazon!

15. Shoppers cannot stop raving about how gorgeous this SweatyRocks skirt is and how well it pairs with a ton of different tops — starting at $27 on Amazon!

16. When you buy this MEROKEETY tiered skirt, you also get a cute matching crop top, and they look incredible together — starting at $39 on Amazon!

17. You can’t get more boho than this EARKOHA maxi skirt which features beautiful and eclectic prints — starting at $30 on Amazon!

