We’re admittedly massive fans of the halter aesthetic! It’s ultra-flattering for many different body types, whether you have an athletic build or are curvier in shape. But sometimes, they can feel a little tight around the neck, so we shopped for styles with lighter materials so you can wear the ensemble all day long.

From tops, to dresses and bodysuits, we’ve found a solid selection of spring styles which will help you stay fashionable throughout the season! All of these pieces are available at Nordstrom, and we’re obsessed with every single option. If you’re a halter neck fan, meet your one-stop shop below!

Tops and Bodysuits

1. This bodysuit from Free People has the most beautiful brocade-like pattern you’re sure to swoon over — get it for $58!

2. We love that this 4SI3NNA bodysuit includes a ring at the center to create its stunning look — get it for $88!

3. If you like to keep things simple, this Allsaints bodysuit is perfectly minimalist — originally $65, now on sale for $20!

4. This stunning silk scarf-style top from CAMI NYC is too gorgeous for words — starting at $111!

5. This floral tie-back halter top from 1.STATE is the epitome of a chic spring style — get it for $69!

6. We adore the cutouts on the top of this SOMETHING NEW crop top, as it’s the perfect match for all high-waisted bottoms — it’s yours for $49!

7. The crossover strap on this 1.STATE bodysuit is elegant and totally timeless — get it for $49!

Jumpsuits

8. You can wear this black jumpsuit from Norma Kamali everywhere, from brunch to a fancy date night — it’s yours for $215!

9. The tie-waist detail on this Willow jumpsuit makes it extra flattering and elegant — get it for $150!

10. Simple jumpsuits like this one from Chelsea28 are our unofficial uniform for the spring and summer — originally $99, now on sale for $42!

11. Get into the all denim look by rocking this western jumpsuit from Free People — get it for $148!

12. This jumpsuit from ASOS has the most beautiful crossover design — it’s a definite show-stopper — it’s yours for $82!

13. We have a feeling that when we slip in to this Julia Jordan jumpsuit, we’ll be ready to have a great time — starting at $97!

Dresses

14. A tiered maxi dress like this one from Treasure & Bond is the ideal garment to throw on when you have no idea what to wear — get it for $79!

15. Wow — this Loveappella dress is designed to be seriously figure-flattering — it’s yours for $68!

16. If you’re looking for a comfy going out look, check out this silky dress from Open Edit — get it for $69!

17. One look at this stunning floral maxi from Chelsea28 and we were instantly sold — it’s yours for $119!

18. This little minidress from Circus NY is a full denim ‘fit made for sunny weather — get it for $100!

19. Get ready to steal the show in this gorgeous red halter from Bardot — originally $109, now on sale for $65!

