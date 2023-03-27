21 Spring Pieces Made for Chilly and Rainy Weather

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
Right now, we’re entering the April showers era of the spring season — and before May flowers come along, it’s time to prep for wet (and slightly chilly) weather. It’s certainly not miserably cold out, but smart layering to stay comfortable is a necessity.
With that said, there are specific pieces to wear which will keep you both warm and cool at the same time — and we broke down our top picks for these specific conditions below. Keep reading and get ready to shop (and stay dry)!
Basic Knit Tops
Knit tops typically have a thicker feel, but even when they’re lighter, they have a cozy quality that’s perfect for rainy weather! We adore wearing tons of different knit pieces, but this long-sleeve top is our top pick when it comes to versatility. It pairs well with everything from comfy leggings to sleek midi skirts, plus rocking a jacket on top is a piece of cake.
More Knit Tops We Love:
- Romwe V Neck Raw Hem Crop Top — starting at $17 on Amazon!
- MISSACTIVER Waffle Knit Long Sleeve Crop Top — starting at $16 on Amazon!
- Anne Klein Sleeveless Rib Turtleneck Sweater — originally $69, now $48 at Nordstrom!
- Imily Bela Knit High Neck Halter Top — $31 at Amazon!
Midi and Maxi Skirts
Our Absolute Favorite: We’re not exactly ready to start breaking out the minis just yet, so for the time being, sticking to midis and maxis is our vibe in the skirt department! Longer denim skirts are having a trendy moment right now, and this style is one of the best we’ve seen to date.
More Skirts We Love:
- Floerns Boho Scarf Print Pleated Maxi Skirt — $29 at Amazon!
- Verdusa High Waist Rin Knit Slit Midi Skirt — $30 at Amazon!
- MANGO Stretch Satin Skirt — $60 at Nordstrom!
- Topshop Twist Front Faux Leather Midi Skirt — $56 at Nordstrom!
Classic Trench Coats
Our Absolute Favorite: What beats a timeless trench coat for springtime showers? The variety we’re shopping for comes in classic neutral hues (namely khaki) and offers a sturdy lightweight feel. This one in particular is a standout because of the interesting asymmetrical design, which feels fresh while emulating classic trench style!
More Trenches We Love:
- FARVALUE Women’s Double Breasted Trench Coat — starting at $50 on Amazon!
- Orolay Women’s Single Breasted Trench Coat — $100 at Amazon!
- Via Spiga Water Resistant Trench Coat — originally $200, now $130 at Nordstrom!
- Bernardo Cotton Twill Trench Coat — originally $170, now $130 at Nordstrom!
Durable Ankle Booties
Our Absolute Favorite: We picked ankle boots as our current spring style of choice because of how well they pair with everything — especially longer skirts! What makes this pair special is their Chelsea boot silhouette made from rain boot material, which looks far chicer than your average galoshes. Score!
More Booties We Love:
- Dr. Martens Vegan Sinclair — starting at $140 on Amazon!
- Sam Edelman Women’s Thatcher Ankle Boot — starting at $65 on Amazon!
- Soda PIONEER Lug Sole Mid Heel Chelsea Boot — starting at $21 on Amazon!
- Free People New Frontier Western Bootie — $158 at Nordstrom!
- Dolce Vita Huey H2O Waterproof Bootie — starting at $84 at Nordstrom!
