This Acne Elixir Uses French Pink Clay to Fight Breakouts

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Sometimes we wish we could dive right into our own pores and physically fight our breakouts at the source. It’s a battle we’ve been ready for since our early teen years. Of course, it’s actually impossible to do so — and not just because our pores are too clogged to let us in — so what’s plan B?

This acne elixir is ready to fight that battle for us…and it’s formulated to win. With unique ingredients, stunning reviews, a mess-free pump bottle and a clear (skin) mission, we’re calling it to the front lines ASAP. Don’t worry, because there’s enough on Amazon for you too!

Get the Averr Aglow Clear Skin Elixir at Amazon!

This clean, plant-based clay mask, may look small, but it sure is mighty, boasting over 60 applications per bottle. You just need one or two pumps to cover your entire face, though you can also use it as a spot treatment and make it last even longer. Its key ingredient is French pink clay, which may pull out impurities from deep inside your pores — leaving them looking visibly tightened and your skin feeling firm and youthful.

While other clay masks may leave your skin feeling stripped, this one packs in a few extra powerhouse ingredients to make sure that’s not the case. Mineral-rich sea coral may repair damaged skin, providing nutrients for healthy, plump skin, while raspberry seed oil may soothe irritation and inflammation, leaving your complexion aglow!

Get the Averr Aglow Clear Skin Elixir at Amazon!

With consistent use, this mask may help prevent future breakouts and chase away current blemishes. It may reduce hormonal and cystic acne too, not just environmental. If you’re dealing with scars from past pimples, this mask is all over that too, aiming to even out your skin tone and leave it with a balanced clarity.

This is a nighttime treatment, so you’ll want to apply it just before bed. Apply over clean skin, adding a serum first if you want an extra boost of moisture. Shake well and apply all over your face, leaving on for at least 10 minutes before rinsing. It’s recommended that you wear it overnight though. Don’t worry, as shoppers say it won’t make a mess on your pillowcase!

As with all Averr Aglow products, this elixir is cruelty-free and non-toxic, free of GMOs, artificial fragrances, parabens and sulfates. Now that’s what we call a feel-good find for your beauty routine. Just wait and see how good you’ll feel as your skin transforms!

Get the Averr Aglow Clear Skin Elixir at Amazon!

