There’s truly nothing like the mood boost that comes with a trip to the nail salon and walking out with a perfect Pinterest-inspired manicure to help kick off the spring season. The only thing that can put a damper on the mood is how these trips can quickly add up and really eat away at our bank account balance. If you’re tired of spending the time and money but still crave a salon-inspired manicure this spring, we’ve got you covered!

Glamnetic’s Press On Nails will give you the same mood-boosting confidence that a salon manicure provides — but for a small fraction of the price. They have many adorable spring-inspired nail designs to choose from — such as Sugar Rush, Wild Card and Pretty Picnic. If you ask Us, our pick for spring is the Confetti short almond style, as each nail has a different pastel-colored tip — a cute yet subtle spring touch.

Get the Glamnetic Press On Short Almond Nails for just $15 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 28, 2024, but are subject to change.

The press-on nail kit includes 30 total press-on nails, which helps to ensure that you’ll find an option to match the size of each of your nails. It’s also beneficial to have a few extra in case any of them happens to break or get lost, as nails inevitably do. The kit also comes with an alcohol pad, a cuticle pusher, a double-sided nail file and, of course, the nail glue.

The brand recommends you clean each nailbed with the alcohol pad before applying the nails, as it ensures a long-lasting manicure. The cuticle pusher is used to get into the corner of each nail to remove dead skin and to create a neat and tidy base for the application. The nail file is included so that you can reshape each nail to your liking and smooth out the ends in the process. The steps to apply these nails are beyond easy. Simply find a nail that matches the size of each of your beds, cover the nail in the glue, apply the product and voilà! You have a salon-quality manicure in minutes — all from the comfort of your own home.

If you need more proof that these press-on nails are the real deal, take it from the over 4,700 shoppers who have given them a five-star rating, with many of these savvy shoppers noting how the nails have helped them give up salon visits.

Out of all of the press-on nails they have tried, this shopper said these Glamnetic ones have provided them with “the best results.”

“They last a long time, and look like you went to the salon and got them professionally done,” they said. “They are easy to put on but easier when you have help because the glue is so sticky, it gets on the skin and is hard to get off. When I put these on, I put glue on the nail and my nail bed and then press down for 20 seconds or so to make sure it’s really on there. For the most part, they stay on! Great way to save money and have great, long nails!”

Kick off spring with a salon-style manicure for less with the Glamnetic press-on nails that are just $15 on Amazon!

Not what you're looking for? Check out some of our other press-on nail favorites below:

