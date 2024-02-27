Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Shop With Us

Get the Juicy Pout of Your Dreams With This MAC Cosmetics Gloss

By
MAC Squirt Plumping Gloss Stick
Violet Grey

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Bare lips with glam looks might be in, but don’t discount shiny, glossy lips. They’ll never go out of style. As such, neither will a full pout. You could spend a ton on a lip flip or fillers, or you could try a gloss that can help mimic the effect of fillers for you while depositing some seriously fun color.

Related: Add Shine to Your Lips With the Best Lip Glosses

MAC Cosmetics has done it again with a fun new lip product: the MAC Squirt Plumping Gloss Stick, which you can get at Violet Grey for just $24. Aside from having some of the cutest packaging ever that’ll bring to mind some of the most fun products from Bonne Bell’s ’90s lineup, it comes in shocking, neon colors that make for gorgeous lip looks.

See it!

Get the MAC Squirt Plumping Gloss Stick for just $24 at Violet Grey! 

This moisturizing but plumping balm gives lips a hint of color that looks unique to everyone who swipes it on. It comes packed with natural plumping ingredients, conditioning oils, and hyaluronic acid to make for a shiny glossy glaze that gives you the juicy lips you’ve always wanted.

See it!

Get the MAC Squirt Plumping Gloss Stick for just $24 at Violet Grey!

It’s infused with menthol crystals for a cooling effect, ginger root oil and capsicum extract to heat things up, and coconut oil, shea butter, and avocado oil to keep your lips looking like they’re in great shape. Choose anything from clear to screaming pink and rock that color with the juiciest pout yet.

Get the MAC Squirt Plumping Gloss Stick for just $24 at Violet Grey!

It’s time to move on from boring, stick applicator glosses and swipe on some of the juiciest, shiniest balm colors you’ve seen from MAC. Move away from the needles and keep extra cash in your pocket by going for one (or a few!) of these balms instead and you’ll see plenty of a difference. And honestly, you may even just want to get them because they look cute, if we’re being honest.

Related: This Miracle Lip Balm Will Help Plump Lips Without Unpleasant Side Effects

amazon-fashionpuzzle-crescent-bag

Deal of the Day

This Crescent Bag Looks Totally Designer But Is Marked Down to Just $26 View Deal

See more Us Weekly Shopping

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!