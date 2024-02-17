Your account
Get the Same Rosy Glow As Sydney Sweeney With This Luxurious Blush

By
Armani Beauty Luminous Silk Glow Blush
Violet Grey

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Sydney Sweeney is always at the forefront of fashion with her daring looks. She looked fantastic in Euphoria, and she’s currently dazzling us in Madame Web. But did you know you could get the same gorgeous glow she’s been sporting lately, namely at the super-powered superhero movie’s recent premiere.

You can get the same rosy pink cheeks Sydney’s been sporting for less than $40. And if you only have to spend $40 to look even a fraction like Sydney, you’re doing pretty well, wouldn’t you say?

The Armani Beauty Luminous Silk Glow Blush in the bright candy pink color Ecstasy is just $38, though it comes in a variety of other colors. This is the shade you’ve likely seen the actress sporting.

Get the Armani Beauty Luminous Silk Glow Blush for just $38 at Violet Grey! 

It’s a silky, light powder blush that’s also super sheer and buildable. It melts into your skin nicely to smooth and give you a nice radiant look that’s almost like you put your skin through a filter. All you need to apply it is your favorite blush brush. You just swirl your brush into the pan and add it to your cheeks – or add highlight wherever you want a clear pop of pink.

Get the Armani Beauty Luminous Silk Glow Blush for just $38 at Violet Grey! 

This is an absolutely beautiful blush that you’ll want to wear just as often as Sydney has worn this color to premieres. In fact, grab one in every color, since these shades are super fun and super flattering. Plus, you can never have too much blush. That’s a proven fact. Just throw more into your collection when in doubt!

Get the Armani Beauty Luminous Silk Glow Blush for just $38 at Violet Grey! 

