Get That Post-Makeout Glow With This Daring New Blush

Blush is such a fun and versatile part of any great makeup look. You might think it’s non-essential, but it’s a much-needed addition to any glam look, even if you just go natural for the day. You need that rosy glow to make you look like you’re living your best life, and blush can give it to you in an instant.
While some people prefer powder blush, sticks that slide on your face work great, too. This might be your preferred texture if you like gel-based makeup and creams, etc. You probably already have your go-to blush color by now, but even if not, there’s a new one on the horizon you might want to give a try.
Merit Beauty’s Flush Balm Cheek Color in Rouge may be your new favorite. It just debuted at the cosmetic brand, and it’s super spicy. Best of all? It’s just $30!
Get the Flush Balm Rouge Cheek Color for just $30 at Merit Beauty! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 26, 2024, but are subject to change.
This cream tint blush comes in a tube you can swipe on like lip balm, and it’s made with lightweight, buildable pigments that leave a nice, striking glow.
The Vitamin E in the color conditions your skin and the microfine pigment powders give you color without masking your natural skin texture. Rouge is the brand’s newest hue, and it looks to be universally flattering.
As you can see, it adds so much to your face, especially if you’re just getting into wearing blush!
As you can see, it adds so much to your face, especially if you're just getting into wearing blush!
