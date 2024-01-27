Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Shop With Us

Get That Post-Makeout Glow With This Daring New Blush

By
Merit Flush Balm Rouge Cheek Color
Merit Beauty

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Blush is such a fun and versatile part of any great makeup look. You might think it’s non-essential, but it’s a much-needed addition to any glam look, even if you just go natural for the day. You need that rosy glow to make you look like you’re living your best life, and blush can give it to you in an instant.

Related: Shop Saie’s 3 New Blush Shades for a ‘My Cheeks but Better’ Look

While some people prefer powder blush, sticks that slide on your face work great, too. This might be your preferred texture if you like gel-based makeup and creams, etc. You probably already have your go-to blush color by now, but even if not, there’s a new one on the horizon you might want to give a try.

Merit Beauty’s Flush Balm Cheek Color in Rouge may be your new favorite. It just debuted at the cosmetic brand, and it’s super spicy. Best of all? It’s just $30!

Merit Flush Balm Rouge Cheek Color
Merit Beauty
See it!

Get the Flush Balm Rouge Cheek Color for just $30 at Merit Beauty! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 26, 2024, but are subject to change.

This cream tint blush comes in a tube you can swipe on like lip balm, and it’s made with lightweight, buildable pigments that leave a nice, striking glow.

The Vitamin E in the color conditions your skin and the microfine pigment powders give you color without masking your natural skin texture. Rouge is the brand’s newest hue, and it looks to be universally flattering.

Related: This Plumping Liquid Blush Adds the Perfect Dewy Pop of Color to Your Cheeks

As you can see, it adds so much to your face, especially if you’re just getting into wearing blush!

Merit Flush Balm Rouge Cheek Color
Merit Blush
See it!

Give these serum drops a try and see if you feel like wearing “sunscreen” from now on when you go out. Who wouldn’t when it can make you shine this bright?

Get the Flush Balm Rouge Cheek Color for just $30 at Merit Beauty! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 26, 2024, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? See more Merit Beauty products here and don’t forget to check out Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Shop With Us tip: Find the best gifts on Amazon personalized to your shopping history here!

Related: Hailey Bieber’s Go-To Date Night Blush Is a Universally Flattering Rosy Hue

Women sitting on exercising bikes in gym, side view

Deal of the Day

This No. 1 Bestselling Sports Bra Is the Only Workout Top You Need — 32% Off View Deal

See more Us Weekly Shopping

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!