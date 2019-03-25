Lupita Nyong'o Can't Stop Wearing These $60 Sandals

We were more than a little excited when we found out that Lupita Nyong’o paired her best dressed list-topping beaded Calvin Klein gown with $45 metallic Aldo platforms at the 2019 Golden Globes, and now the Oscar-winner is back with another affordable footwear choice. The Us star was promoting her new horror flick in NYC and Miami last week in a pair of strappy orange Nine West sandals that are currently on sale for $59.99.

Expertly navigating the tricky winter-to-spring transitional dressing game, Nyong’o rocked the brand’s fiery red leather Mana Ankle Strap Sandal with not one but two vibrant ensembles. Originally priced at $89, the sexy-meets-chic style comes in an array of classic and trendy leather and suede options, but the actress’ scarlet selection is a standout.

Working with her longtime stylist Micaela Erlanger, Nyong’o used the 3.75-inch heels to add a bit of height and an additional pop to her designer dresses. For an appearance on Good Morning America on Tuesday, March 19, the star brightened things up in a boldly printed Prabal Gurung top and matching ruffled skirt. But rather than stop there, she kept the rainbow vibes going by accessorizing the look with a sunshine yellow top-handle bag, gold hoop earrings and, yes, her crimson Nine West sandals.

A few days later, the Yale grad was in Miami and playing with color yet again. Wearing a fuchsia Schiaparelli midi on the set of Un Nuevo Dia, her go-to red sandals proved to be the perfect complement to the dress’ scarlet accents.

When you consider the fact that Nyong’o turned up at one of the biggest awards shows of the year in budget-friendly shoes, it should come as no surprise that she is continuing her high-low dressing masterclass now. And with spring finally upon Us, you better believe we are going to be snapping up a pair of those colorful (and cushioned!) heels ASAP.

