Our number one Best Dressed celeb at the 2019 Golden Globes on January 6, Lupita Nyong’o wore a royal blue Calvin Klein dress and Bvlgari jewels but here’s something that makes our wallets smile: she also wore something off the rack we can totally afford.

The Black Panther star topped off her look with a strappy pair of silver Aldo shoes that flawlessly matched the silver fringe on her sleek gown. Even better? They’re currently marked down from $90 to an even more reasonable price point of $45.

Golden Globes 2019 Red Carpet Fashion: What the Stars Wore

Her stylist, Micaela Erlanger, Instagrammed a breakdown of the entire look on Sunday night. By simply looking at the heels, you’d never guess that they weren’t designer sandals. Their patent shine and slim style looked as chic and high-priced as anything else she wore.

Alongside her fame as an Academy Award winner, the actress has also brought us many red carpet standouts to remember, like her powder blue Prada gown or her 2014 red Golden Globes look. And we have a feeling this super relatable move will be another one we won’t forget from this fashion icon.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!