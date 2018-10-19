It’s got a nice ring to it! One month after Hailey Baldwin said “I Do!” to husband Justin Bieber in a courthouse wedding in New York City, the model filed papers to take his last name commercially.

In documents obtained by The Blast on Friday, October 19, the Drop the Mic host registered the trademark “Hailey Bieber” for the motive of a clothing line.

The newly-minted wife filed under her company Rhodedeodato Corp, and though the application is vague, it seemingly confirmed, once again, that Baldwin, 21, and the 24-year-old “Love Yourself” singer are officially married.

The couple — who rekindled their love earlier this year and cemented their relationship with an engagement in July during a romantic vacation in the Bahamas — have yet to publicly announce their union.

The duo, however, “simultaneously said yes” when a restaurant goer named Nona Melkoni asked Bieber and Baldwin if they were married during an outing at Joan’s on Third in Studio City, California, on Tuesday, October 16.

“They were both very happy and kind,” Melkoni told Us Weekly. “He told me that she’s his angel. They were super sweet!”

Bieber also made headlines for referring to Baldwin as his wife just weeks after Us Weekly confirmed that the two tied the knot on September 13.

While visiting the Stratford Perth Museum in Ontario, Canada, on September 30 — where there is an exhibit dedicated Bieber’s career — the “Baby” crooner “very graciously introduced Hailey as his wife,” according to a post on the museum’s Instagram account.

The museum documented the lovebird’s trip in a sweet post at the time, captioned: “We were so pleased to have such a warm and special guest visit the museum yesterday (along with her very special husband).”

Despite their lack of vocal confirmation, Bieber and Baldwin have been spotted packing on the PDA all around the world since news of their nuptials, including an impromptu serenade session in front of Buckingham Palace.

Bieber, along with his guitar, gave a public concert dedicated to his love in September, while Baldwin looked on in adoration.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!