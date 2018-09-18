Happy wife, happy life! Justin Bieber publicly serenaded Hailey Baldwin during an outing in London on Tuesday, September 18 — and she couldn’t stop grinning ear-to-ear.

The 24-year-old “Sorry” crooner sat in front of beautiful Buckingham Palace where he strummed his guitar with the 21-year-old model looking on in adoration. The grand gesture comes less than a week after the two cemented their love in a courthouse wedding in New York City.

An onlooker tells Us Weekly that Baldwin “was there recording,” noting, “at one point he referred to her as ‘the love of his life.'”

The onlooker added: “Justin was friendly and made an effort to smile at most people that had gathered. He was very kind to everyone who gathered, including the paparazzi. Justin even asked for song requests at one point. He performed for a half hour.

