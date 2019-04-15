We can always count the Kardashian-Jenner clan for a ‘90s nostalgia moment, and Kendall Jenner did not disappoint at Coachella. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star spent the entire weekend in Palm Springs for the annual desert fete, but it was her #TBT-with-a-twist beauty look on Saturday, April 13, that caught our eye for spring-summer festival season and beyond. Fortunately, her glam squad of makeup artist Mary Phillips and hairstylist Irinel de León is here to break it all down.

With a perfectly sculpted complexion, mossy eye and nude pout, the supermodel’s look had all the makings of a traditional ‘90s beauty moment, but a dewy complexion and shiny monochrome lip gave it a thoroughly modern feel. On Instagram, Phillips described it as a “glossy glow” for “Coachella day 2,” and it’s surprisingly simple to recreate.

Coachella 2019 Celebrity Fashion: The Best Outfits Stars Danced, Mingled and Dazzled in

For starters, she evened out the reality star’s skin with the La Mer Soft Luminous Lifting Cushion Foundation in Beige Nude, which includes SPF 20 — a must for days spent in the desert sun.

While we’re used to the Kar-Jen crew’s contouring tutorials being many, many steps long, Phillips used just two products to define and illuminate. After applying the Nudestix Nudies Matte stick in Sunkissed (a warm coral bronze) on the cheeks, she added some glow in the form of the Iconic London Illuminator drops in Original (a shimmering champagne). She used the radiant liquid on the cheekbones and high points of the face for that lit-from-within effect.

Coachella 2019 Beauty: The Coolest Celebrity Hair and Makeup Looks

When it came to the eyes, Phillips once again proved that simpler is better. She applied a moss green shade all over the model’s lids and used the Armani Eyes to Kill Mascara further accentuate those mile-long lashes. The pro confirmed in the comments of her Instagram post that the earthen eye shade is, sadly, an “old shadow from the ‘80s” that is no longer available, but we believe the Ellis Faas Lights Liquid Eyeshadow in Green Gold would make a solid dupe.

Instead of giving the brunette beauty a high-contrast neutral lip that might call a CK One ad to mind, Phillips once again gave the nostalgic look a 2019 feel by creating the illusion of a pillowy pout with complementary shades. She layered the Iconic London Plumping Gloss in Nearly Nude (a soft taupe) over the KKW Beauty Nude 2 Creme Lip Liner (a medium warm neutral).

Coachella 2019: Celebrity-Inspired Hair and Makeup Ideas for Festival Season

Jenner has been rocking lob-length locks these days, but mane woman de León kept the throwback vibe going by giving her a center part and adding some length in the form of Chaviv Hair extensions.

The result: a ‘90s-era beauty look with a 21st-century twist.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!