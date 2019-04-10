Just a day after we were treated a snap of their adorable school uniform style, BFFs and cousins North West and Penelope Disick were once again showing off their fashionista-in-the-making status at JoJo Siwa’s Sweet 16 celebration in L.A. on Tuesday, April 9.

Kim and Kourtney Kardashian’s daughters hit the hot pink carpet with two friends in their sparkly best and posed with the YouTube star. Serving up a mix of ‘80s and ‘90s vibes, North seemed to take a cue from her famous fam in fuchsia bike shorts that she paired with glittery tops. She layered a green sequined short-sleeve jersey over a metallic silver style. A giant white hair bow and multi-colored fanny pack slung across her shoulders (because, yes, she is far cooler than Us) completed the party-ready outfit.

North West (a.k.a. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s 5-Year-Old Daughter) Lands Her First Magazine Cover on the WWD Beauty Inc Issue

Penelope, meanwhile, rocked a more muted take on the rainbow trend. Mason and Reign’s sister shimmered in a tie-dye sequined tracksuit and kept things simple with a black tee underneath. Her cute bob (which celeb mane man Andrew Fitzsimons cut for her earlier this year) only added to the cool-girl look.

Penelope Disick Just Got Her First Haircut — and She’s #Twinning With Aunt Khloe Kardashian

At five and six years old, respectively, North and Penelope have already carved out their own unique styles. Kim shared a photo of them returning to school after spring break on Instagram earlier this week, and the little ladies even managed to add some flair to their basic blue and white uniforms.

Kim and Kanye’s oldest daughter (who landed her very first magazine cover back in February) sported white tights and matching high-top sneakers with her plaid skirt and navy polo shirt, while her cousin was preppy in $300 Gucci loafers.

Penelope Disick Wears $300 Gucci Loafers to School Because of Course She Does

So whether they’re hitting the books or showing off their sparkly style on the red carpet, there is no doubt North and Penelope are well on their way to bona fide style star status.

