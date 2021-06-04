Kim Kardashian and Kanye West disagreed about plans for their future for years before pulling the plug on their marriage in 2021.

The reality TV mogul and the rapper, who share daughters North (born 2013) and Chicago (2018) and sons Saint (2015) and Psalm (2019), wed in 2014. While they were primarily raising their kids in Calabasas, California, the couple started spending time in Wyoming as a family more and more in 2019.

When asked where she saw herself in 10 years in her September 2019 Vogue cover story, Kardashian replied, “In my mind, I’m already living in those 10 years. I see us living on a ranch in Wyoming, occasionally going to Palm Springs and our home in Los Angeles – and becoming a lawyer. … I would probably do it from [Wyoming] and fly into D.C., NY, and L.A.”

The Selfish author had a change of tune, however, revealing in a June episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians that she had no desire to base her life or law career out of Wyoming.

“I just honestly can’t do this anymore. Why am I still in this place where I’m stuck for years? Like, he goes and moves to a different state every year,” Kardashian said. “I have to be, like, together so I can raise the kids. He’s an amazing dad, he’s done an amazing job.”

She added that West “deserves someone who will support his every move” and “go follow him all over the place and move to Wyoming.”

Kardashian explained, “I can’t do that. He should have a wife that supports his every move and travels with him and does everything, and I can’t. I feel like a f–king failure. It’s my third f–king marriage. Yeah, I feel like a f–king loser. But I can’t even think about that. I want to be happy.”

Us Weekly confirmed months before the episode aired that Kardashian and West had been “living separate lives for many months now,” with the E! star filing for divorce in February. While the Grammy winner has yet to publicly comment on the split, a source told Us that West didn’t want to leave Wyoming.

“Kanye became obsessed with starting an artists’ getaway in Wyoming where he could focus on his music, fashion and art,” the insider said. “Kanye loves his kids and they come to visit, but Kanye felt he couldn’t create as well in L.A., the expansive nature and the privacy helped him to be inspired. Kanye also loves that everyone who comes out to the ranch is there for business or for art. Wyoming is also a great place for Kanye’s mental health.”

