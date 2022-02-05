More to say. Amid Kanye West’s recent social media drama with estranged wife Kim Kardashian, he is opening up about his fatherhood duties.

“I will no longer put my hand through a blender to hug my children,” the Yeezy designer, 44, claimed via an Instagram post on Saturday, February 5. “My mother took me to Chicago when I was 3 and told my dad if he came to Chicago, he would never see me again. So, I bought the house next door [to Kim].”

West continued: “I dream of a world where dads [sic] can still be heroes.”

The Illinois native posted his message about parenting his children — North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2, whom he shares with the Skims mogul, 41 — alongside a screenshot of a tweet from Candace Owens, who supported his claims.

“Thank you Candace for being the only noteworthy person to speak on this issue,” West added in his social media upload. “There’s a lot of celebrities scared to say something in public but they’ll text me in private and say [they’re] on my side.”

While the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum has yet to address her estranged partner’s recent claims, the pair previously went toe-to-toe over daughter North’s TikTok account.

“SINCE THIS IS MY FIRST DIVORCE I NEED TO KNOW WHAT I SHOULD DO ABOUT MY DAUGHTER BEING PUT ON TIK TOK AGAINST MY WILL?” West wrote via Instagram on Friday, February 4, referencing North’s social media account that she shares with Kardashian.

The Selfish author, for her part, slammed the rapper’s claims via her own statement.

“Kanye’s constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create,” Kardashian wrote via Instagram Story on Friday. “As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision — because it brings her happiness.”

The reality TV personality, who filed for divorce from West in February 2021, added: “Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye’s obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all.”

The twosome tied the knot in May 2014 before their separation last year. While Kardashian — who moved on with Pete Davidson in October 2021 — filed paperwork to become legally single, West continually asserted that he wanted to reconcile with his estranged spouse, even alleging that he did not receive any divorce papers.

