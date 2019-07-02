Khloe Kardashian Reveals Whether True Is More Like Her or Tristan Thompson





Like mother, like daughter? Khloé Kardashian revealed whether her 14-month-old daughter, True, is more like her or Tristan Thompson.

“She dresses way better than I do and she looks just like her dad, but she acts I think just like me,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 35, told Us Weekly exclusively. “She’s crazy, basically. She’s just silly and she’s not shy. How I was as a kid is very much how True is.”

The Revenge Body host welcomed her daughter with the NBA player, 28, in April 2018, days after news broke that the athlete had been unfaithful to the reality star. While the couple stayed together at the time, they called it quits in February when Thompson cheated on the Strong Looks Better Naked author with Kylie Jenner’s then-best friend Jordyn Woods.

The Cleveland Cavaliers player gave Kardashian a shout-out on her 35th birthday on Thursday, June 27, posting a pic of his ex and True. “Happy birthday @khloekardashian,” he captioned a mother-daughter selfie. “You are the most beautiful human I have ever met inside and out. Thank you for being an amazing mommy to our princess True. She is blessed to have someone like you to look up to. I wish you nothing but more success and sending you positive blessing your way. Enjoy your day Koko.”

The E! personality admitted that Thompson is a “good dad” to their toddler in March. “My sweet and special baby True will NEVER be put in the middle of him and I,” she tweeted at the time. “I can promise that.”

Season 3 of Revenge Body With Khloé Kardashian premieres on E! Sunday, July 7, at 10 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Carly Sloane

