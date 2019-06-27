Subtly owning up to his mistakes? Tristan Thompson penned a heartfelt message in honor of his ex-girlfriend Khloé Kardashian on her 35th birthday.

“Happy birthday @khloekardashian You are the most beautiful human I have ever met inside and out,” the NBA star, 28, captioned an Instagram picture on Thursday, June 27, that showed the Good American cofounder with the former couple’s 14-month-old daughter, True.

“Thank you for being an amazing mommy to our princess True,” Thompson continued. “She is blessed to have someone like you to look up to. I wish you nothing but more success and sending you positive blessing your way. Enjoy your day Koko ❤️”

The athlete’s sweet note comes just four months after he and Kardashian split after Thompson was caught “making out” with Kylie Jenner’s former BFF Jordyn Woods. The Revenge Body host had remained loyal to Thompson for nearly 10 months after his first cheating scandal made headlines days before she gave birth to their little girl.

Though Thompson’s infidelity with Woods, 21, led Kardashian to call it quits on her relationship with the basketball player, a source recently told Us Weekly that the reality star has “moved past all the drama” with Thompson.

“They are still coparenting and she doesn’t have ill will towards Tristan,” the insider explained. “Khloé is so happy with True it’s like nothing else matters.”

However, that doesn’t mean Kardashian is ready to get back in the dating game. “Not yet and I’m so good! I feel really happy and I’m spending so much time with my family,” she told Us exclusively earlier this month. “We’re working so much, but I like that I’m taking time for myself, and I think that I’m really good at being single! I enjoy it.”

Kardashian added: “I don’t ever feel like I need a man to feel solid. I feel really good, so I’m enjoying spending time with True and my family.”

Us confirmed on Wednesday, June 26, that Thompson purchased a $6.5 million home in Encino, California, last month, seemingly a step in the right direction to be closer to True. The mansion is located approximately 25 minutes from Kardashian’s home in Calabasas.

