It might be the NBA’s offseason, but Tristan Thompson is still making moves — in the real estate market! The athlete recently bought a $6.5 million mansion in Encino, California, Us Weekly can confirm.

Thompson, 28, is now the proud owner of a seven-bedroom, eight-bathroom abode, which measures 9,864 square feet. The gated property was purchased on May 24 and features an in-ground pool, a marble patio, deck, oversized spa and an outdoor kitchen with a bar counter.

Inside the bachelor pad, there are multiple fireplaces, high ceilings and a custom wine cellar, according to the MLS listing. The home is located an estimated 25 minutes from Calabasas, California, where Thompson’s daughter, True, lives with his ex-girlfriend Khloé Kardashian.

Despite his new home investment, Thompson still also owns a five bed, six bath, 6,424 square foot home in Cleveland, where he plays for the hometown NBA team. The Canada native is set to become an unrestricted free agent in 2020.

Thompson’s California digs are seemingly an opportunity for him to be closer to Kardashian, 34, and their 14-month-old little girl, as they navigate the challenge of coparenting. The Good American cofounder ended the former couple’s relationship in February after he was caught cheating on her with Kylie Jenner’s best friend Jordyn Woods.

Their split came nearly 10 months after Thompson first made headlines for being unfaithful to Kardashian with multiple women while she was pregnant. The reality star has since put the scandals behind her.

“She has moved past all of her drama with him,” an insider told Us earlier this month. “They are still coparenting and she doesn’t have ill will towards Tristan. Khloé is so happy with True it’s like nothing else matters.”

The E! TV personality also shared her hopes to keep things cordial for the sake of True while exchanging tweets with fans in March. “He is a good dad to her,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star wrote at the time. “My sweet and special baby True will NEVER be put in the middle of him and I. I can promise that.”

