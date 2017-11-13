Life goes on. Khloe Kardashian and her ex-husband, Lamar Odom, no longer speak to each other, according to an insider.

“Khloe and Lamar have no communication,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively. “She’s aware that he’s off the wagon and she has known it for a long time, so it’s not a surprise to her. She wishes for the best for him.”

As previously reported, Kardashian, 33, is currently pregnant with her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has yet to comment on her pregnancy and has been hiding her baby bump, but multiple sources exclusively confirmed to Us that the Revenge Body host and Thompson, 26, are expecting a boy.

Kardashian and Odom, 38, were married after only one month of dating in September 2009. The pair announced their split in December 2013 after starring in a KUWTK spinoff, Khloe and Lamar, for two seasons. A source told Us at the time the former NBA star’s troubles with addiction led to problems in their marriage.

The Good American designer rushed to be by Odom’s side in October 2015 when she learned that he had been hospitalized after being found unconscious at a brothel in Nevada. The former couple’s divorce was not finalized until December 2016.

Odom opened up to Us earlier this year about waking up to Kardashian in the hospital after the Nevada incident, during which he suffered 12 strokes and two heart attacks.

“Hell, yeah. It was definitely a moment of relief,” Odom told Us about being surprised to see Kardashian at the hospital. “I didn’t even know what had just happened. I mean, I’m a big strong dude who has made it to the highest level of doing what he loves. And now I can’t walk or talk. She was the first thing I saw. She said, ‘Hi, Mookah.’ ‘Mookah’ is a name my mother used to call me. She said it to let me know I wasn’t dead. She played a major role in me getting my memory back. She would bring pictures of my mother and my grandmother. I kept thinking, ‘Am I paralyzed forever? Am I mute forever?’ It was scary s—t. Faith got me through.”

The former Lakers star’s publicist, Eve Sarkisyan, told Us Weekly on November 5 he is “doing great” after a video posted by TMZ showed Odom collapse at an L.A. nightclub earlier that day.

“He was dehydrated last night and it was really hot in the club,” Sarkisyan said. “He had an intense workout earlier yesterday and did not get enough fluids.”

