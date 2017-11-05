Lamar Odom collapsed at L.A. nightclub Bootsy Bellows in the early hours of Sunday, November 5.

In a video posted by TMZ, the former Lakers star fell to the ground in his VIP booth at the Sunset Strip nightclub.

“Move! Get out of the way!” security guards could be heard yelling as they rushed to help Khloé Kardashian‘s ex-husband, who had slumped forward. The men got Odom, who was wearing a black hoodie, back up onto a banquette but he appeared to be dazed.

TMZ reports that the incident happened at about 2 a.m. and the person who shot the video told the website that he saw Odom, 37, drinking for several hours before the incident.

“Lamar is doing great,” his publicist Eve Sarkisyan told Us Weekly on Sunday evening. “He was dehydrated last night and it was really hot in the club. He had an intense workout earlier yesterday and did not get enough fluids.”

It’s just over two years since the athlete was hospitalized in October 2015 after being found unconscious at a legal brothel in Nevada.

Odom, who was still married to Kardashian at the time although they had separated, recalled the incident in an interview with Us Weekly earlier this year.

“I was home by myself. Bored. I wanted to get out and have a good time. Looking back, I might have had a drink to get the mood started, but was I drunk or on drugs? Not at all,” Odom told Us. “I remember lying in bed. Two women were in bed and then I fell asleep. That’s all. When I woke up four days later, I was trying to pull the tubes out of my mouth.”

He admitted he cheated death after suffering 12 strokes and two heart attacks as doctors fought to save him. “I’m a walking miracle,” he told Us in March.

Odom checked into rehab in December 2016 “to take time to focus on himself.” His divorce from Kardashian was finalized the same month.

Us Weekly has reached out to Odom’s rep for comment.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!