Lamar Odom didn’t hold back in his new memoir, Darkness to Light, and now he has to face the consequences — his ex-wife Khloé Kardashian’s reaction!

“She sent me a text yesterday,” the 39-year-old former NBA player said on The Jenny McCarthy Show on Wednesday, May 29. “She talked about one of the stories that I told in the book about her coming to the hotel and putting her hands on a girl. She said that she didn’t even think that I remembered that story.”

While Odom didn’t tell McCarthy exactly what his 34-year-old ex wrote, he revealed it was “friendly” text.

The former Los Angeles Laker detailed the aforementioned incident in his memoir, claiming that Kardashian beat “the s—t out of” a stripper after she caught her husband with another woman in a hotel room.

“[She] opened the door and pounced on the first girl she saw,” he wrote in Darkness to Light.

While Odom clearly remembered the incident with the stripper, he admitted in his book that he had no idea how many times he was unfaithful during their four-year marriage.

“I had broken my vows with Khloé so many times it’s just impossible for me to remember them all,” he wrote in the book. “I don’t know why Khloé stayed with me.” (Kardashian and Odom called it quits in 2013. Their divorce was finalized in 2016.)

The same day that Kardashian reached out to Odom, the athlete told Us Weekly exclusively that he didn’t warn his former family about his memoir.

“I didn’t really, which I probably should have, but there’s not one bash in there about her or her family at all,” Odom told Us on Tuesday, May 28, noting that no one could even pay him to trash the Kardashians “because that would be lying.”

The former basketball player added that Kris Jenner will “always” be a mother to him.

“That love that I have for Kris Jenner and her family, it’ll never go anywhere,” he told Us. “I haven’t really spoken to her in a minute, so hopefully she can see this, and she can hear my thoughts.”

While the book continues to make headlines, a source told Us that Kardashian “hasn’t read” the memoir herself. “She is so busy with her daughter, [True],” the source said. “She wishes Lamar only the best.”

