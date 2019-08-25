



Khloé Kardashian isn’t bothered by ex-husband Lamar Odom ’s recent openness about their marriage and his struggle with addiction — in fact, she thinks it’s good for him.

The Revenge Body host, 35, spoke candidly about her feelings toward the former NBA player, 39, while chatting with sister Kim Kardashian in a clip for the upcoming season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

“I’m fine. It’s his truth, like, he’s allowed to tell his version,” Khloé tells the KKW Beauty founder, 38. “Him and I each played a significant role in each other’s lives, so I think it’s natural.”

The Good American cofounder went on to explain that a lot of Odom’s struggles were “never” her “place to talk about” and praised him for being honest about his battle with addiction.

“So, if he feels like talking about it — and if this is a form of his healing and therapy — then I actually think it’s really courageous to talk about the amount of addiction that he’s had. Like, the depths of it,” Khloé continued. “It doesn’t bother me.”

While Khloé is putting on a brave face, she admits that what Odom shared wasn’t “all great” but that she “appreciates the honesty in it.”

The former Los Angeles Laker and the reality star wed in September 2009 after just one month of dating. Khloé filed for divorce in 2013, but withdrew the legal documents in order to be his caretaker after Odom suffered a near fatal drug overdose at a legal Nevada brothel.

The former spouses ultimately split for good in December 2016. Odom opened up about his battle with addiction and his marriage to Khloé in his new memoir, Darkness to Light.

Odom was recently cast on the upcoming season 28 of Dancing With the Stars. Last week, he exclusively told Us Weekly that he hopes that the Strong Looks Better Naked author will be “one of his supporters” as he competes on the ABC reality series.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians season 17 premieres on E! Sunday, September 8, at 9 p.m. ET.

