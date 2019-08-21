



Still his biggest cheerleader? Lamar Odom has high hopes that ex-wife Khloé Kardashian will be rooting for him on Dancing With the Stars each week.

The former NBA pro, 39, told Us Weekly exclusively at the DWTS press line at Planet Hollywood in New York City on Wednesday, August 21, that he hopes Kardashian is “one of his supporters” during season 28.

Odom added that the exes are on good terms.

The former Los Angeles Laker and Kardashian, 35, tied the knot in 2009. While the reality TV personality filed for divorce in December 2013 after four years of marriage, the paperwork was withdrawn after the athlete’s near-fatal drug overdose at a legal Nevada brothel. After his recovery, she refiled and their divorce was finalized in 2016.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star previously showed her love for Odom after he released his memoir, Darkness to Light, earlier this year.

“Look at God!!! Congratulations Lammy! Keep shining,” she commented on his Instagram post after the tell-all made the New York Times bestseller list.

One person who Odom is confident will have his back while he competes on DWTS? His new girlfriend, Sabrina Parr.

“She’ll be with me every step of the way,” Odom gushed. “She’s a great partner in life. She gets me.”

Odom made his relationship with Parr, 32, Instagram official earlier this month after they were spotted kissing in Atlanta. When asked by Us on Wednesday if the personal trainer is The One for him, Odom replied, “I think so, could be.”

ABC announced during Good Morning America on Wednesday that Odom is set to compete on the series.

“I always love to compete, so it’s a great opportunity to compete,” Odom told Us about the show, naming Queer Eye’s Karamo Brown and fellow athlete Ray Lewis as his biggest competition. “I just kind of listen to the beat and let the rhythm guide me.”

Dancing with the Stars returns to ABC Monday, September 16, at 8 p.m. ET.

