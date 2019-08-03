



Not afraid of a little PDA. Lamar Odom was spotted kissing his rumored new girlfriend, Sabrina Parr, and later referred to her as his “woman” on Instagram.

In a video obtained by TMZ Sports, the basketball player, 39, leans down to smooch the 32-year-old personal trainer’s neck while out and about in Atlanta on Friday, August 2.

The following day, Odom gushed about Parr on Instagram. “’It’s just like when you’ve got some coffee that’s too black, which means it’s too strong, what do you do? You integrate it with cream… But if you pour too much cream in it, you won’t even know you ever had coffee,’” he wrote. “’It used to be hot, it becomes cool. It used to be strong, it becomes weak. It used to wake you up, now it puts you to sleep.’ – MALCOLM X @getuptoparr #blackroyalty.”

The athlete later shut down commenters who suggested that his caption was meant to serve as a barb at ex-wife Khloé Kardashian. “Im [sic] a bit disappointed to read that people are using my words to enforce their own perceptions and assumptions pointing towards things that just are not MY TRUTH OR REALITY,” he explained. “This post isn’t against anyone including my ex wife that I still respect deeply.”

He continued: “I am just PRO love. Can I do that without people feeling offended? Why does that make you mad? Our black women have been held down for centuries ! I am now deciding to send them and my NEW WOMAN a lot of love.”

Odom then thanked Parr for her guidance. “My post goes out to the new leading woman in my life, that I’m gonna tell everyday how beautiful she is, from the inside out,” he concluded. “Thanks @getuptoparr for teaching me what real self value means. It changed my entire mindset.”

The former Los Angeles Laker finalized his divorce from Kardashian, 35, in December 2016 after seven years of marriage.

Odom had nothing but kind words to say about the Revenge Body host during a July 23 interview on TMZ Live: “Doing reality TV and being married to Khloé — besides having children and doing the motivational speaking I’m going to start doing — was the most memorable and the best part of my adulthood.”

