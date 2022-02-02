Pregnancy progress! Kylie Jenner showed her baby bump in a behind-the-scenes photo for her family’s upcoming Hulu series.

The show’s Instagram account posted a picture on Tuesday, February 1, of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 24, cradling her budding belly. The Los Angeles native leaned against a wall in the social media upload, rocking a tan dress. Jenner “liked” the photo.

The rest of the Kardashian-Jenner family members were featured in photos of their own, from Kendall Jenner posing in a strapless white dress to Kris Jenner texting while seated. Kim Kardashian knelt in her shot as Kourtney Kardashian made a funny face on a golf cart ride in hers. Khloé Kardashian, for her part, got her hair and makeup done.

Kim, 41, announced in September 2020 that her family’s E! show was coming to an end the following year, with the last episode airing in June 2021.

“The ladies were done with long hours and think they are famous enough without the show to make all their money online,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly at the time. Another insider explained, “They’re businesspeople first and foremost, and it’s very obvious to those around them who are in the know that they can make a ton more for a lot less hassle by pursuing opportunities elsewhere.”

Hulu revealed their multiyear deal with the famous family in December 2020, dropping the first teaser for The Kardashians one year later.

While the siblings filmed the show, news broke in August 2021 that Kylie is pregnant with her and Travis Scott’s second child. The on-again, off-again couple previously welcomed daughter Stormi, now 3, in February 2018 after keeping the Life of Kylie alum’s pregnancy under wraps.

The second time around, the Kylie Cosmetics creator has documented her budding belly’s growth via Instagram at her baby shower, Stormi’s birthday party and more events.

“Kylie and Travis have been laying low at home together, getting final preparations together for the arrival of their baby,” a source exclusively told Us in December 2021, noting that the pair are “leaning” on each other during this time. “Travis has been very supportive the entirety of the pregnancy, but now he’s spending even more time with Kylie as a family. … Kylie truly loves nothing more than being at home, running her business and hanging out with Stormi.”