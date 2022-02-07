Keeping up with clues! Kylie Jenner welcomed her baby boy on Wednesday, February 2, and fans believe she named her little one Angel.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 24, debuted her newborn four days after his arrival. “2/2/22,” the reality star captioned a black-and-white photo of her 4-year-old daughter, Stormi, holding the infant’s hand.

“I’m calling it now, Kylie’s baby’s name is Angel. Book it,” one Twitter user wrote following the announcement, while another added, “To all the people out there … Kylie‘s baby’s name is Angel …. I AM A F—KING 100 PERCENT sure.”

The Life of Kylie alum also included a blue heart emoji in her caption. Us Weekly confirmed that same day that Jenner and her on-again, off-again boyfriend, Travis Scott, had welcomed a son.

The little one arrived six months after Us confirmed the Los Angeles native’s pregnancy. The then-expectant star addressed the news the following month with a video documenting her first trimester, from a positive pregnancy test to an ultrasound appointment.

She and the “Highest in the Room” rapper, 30, were “beyond thrilled” to be expanding their family, a source exclusively told Us in September 2021.

“Travis and Kylie have never been closer,” the insider added at the time. “The baby has absolutely brought them even closer together. She is so happy for her family. … They both have wanted this for a long time.”

Three months later, another source told Us how the pair were prepping for their second child’s arrival.

“Kylie and Travis have been laying low at home together, getting final preparations together for the arrival of their baby,” the insider explained in December 2021. “Travis has been very supportive the entirety of the pregnancy, but now he’s spending even more time with Kylie as a family. [They’re] leaning on each other.”

The source gushed that Jenner and the Texas native were “so in love,” adding, “They share a special bond as parents that no one else can touch. … Kylie and Travis are so elated to be on this journey again together.”

Keep scrolling to see all of the reasons that fans are speculating their newborn is named Angel, from his birthdate to his family members’ congratulatory Instagram comments.