So Proud Jason Momoa Supports Zoe Kravitz After Lisa Bonet Split

Forever in her corner. Jason Momoa showed his stepdaughter, Zoë Kravitz, support weeks after he split from her mother, Lisa Bonet.

“So proud. Can’t wait,” the 42-year-old actor captioned an Instagram photo on Wednesday, January 26, of Kravitz in the upcoming The Batman movie. “March 4th. Love u zozo.”

The 33-year-old Big Little Lies alum — who plays Selena Kyle a.k.a. Catwoman in the action film — shared the same movie poster on her Instagram on Wednesday, publicizing the release date.

Momoa commented on the post, writing, “❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥.”

The snap also featured Robert Pattinson as both Batman and Bruce Wayne, Paul Dano as Edward Nashton a.k.a. The Riddler and Colin Farrell as Oswald Cobblepot a.k.a. The Penguin. “Unmask the truth,” the tagline read.

The Aquaman star’s praise of Kravitz came a few weeks after he and Bonet, 53, announced on January 12 that they had separated after four years of marriage.

“We share our Family news ~ That we are parting ways in marriage,” the former couple wrote in a joint statement shared on Momoa’s Instagram page at the time. “We share this not because we think it’s newsworthy ~ But so that ~ as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty.”

The Hawaii native and the Cosby Show alum share two children, daughter Lola, 14, and son Nakoa-Wolf, 13. Bonet is also the mother of Zoë, whom she shares with ex-husband Lenny Kravitz. (The A Different World alum and the “American Woman” crooner, 57, were married from 1987 to 1993.)

“The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived,” Momoa and Bonet’s statement concluded. “We free each other ~ to be who we are learning to become … Our devotion unwavering to this sacred life & our children teaching our children what’s possible ~ Living the Prayer — May Love Prevail J & L.”

The pair began dating in 2005 after meeting through mutual friends. They welcomed their kids in July 2007 and December 2008, respectively, before secretly tying the knot in October 2017.

After nearly two decades together, however, the duo’s differences began taking a toll on their relationship, a source exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this month.

“That energy really started to cause friction because they wanted to live different lives,” the insider said, noting that the High Fidelity actress and the Dune star initially “worked” because of their differing personalities.

In the end, “Jason wanted to travel and adventure much more. Lisa, she would rather read, write poetry and cook at home,” the source added.