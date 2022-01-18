Jason Momoa Spotted Without Wedding Ring After Announcing Lisa Bonet Split

On the move. Jason Momoa was spotted for the first time since news of his split from Lisa Bonet made headlines earlier this month.

The Aquaman actor, 42, was seen walking around Los Angeles on Monday, January 17, in photos published by the Daily Mail. In the snaps, Momoa wore a Bob Marley T-shirt, black fedora, black jeans, boots, sunglasses and a face covering amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Game of Thrones alum’s wedding ring was noticeably missing from his left hand as he carried a cardboard box in a grocery store parking lot.

Less than one week earlier, Momoa and Bonet, 54, announced that they parted ways after four years of marriage. The estranged couple began dating in 2004, tying the knot in October 2017.

“We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times … A revolution is unfolding ~ and our family is of no exception … feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring,” the pair wrote in a joint statement shared via the Hawaii native’s Instagram page on Wednesday, January 12. “And so ~ We share our Family news ~ That we are parting ways in marriage. We share this not because we think it’s newsworthy ~ But so that~ as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty.”

The duo, who share daughter Lola, 14, and son Nakoa-Wolf, 13, noted that the “love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived.”

The Dune actor and the Cosby Show alum concluded, “We free each other ~to be who we are learning to become … Our devotion unwavering to this sacred life & our children. Teaching our children what’s possible ~ Living the Prayer May Love Prevail. J & L.”

Bonet hinted at a change in her and Momoa’s relationship a few weeks prior while chatting with Marisa Tomei for Interview magazine’s December 21, 2021, profile.

“Definitely learning how to be authentically me, learning to be new, and following this invitation from the universe to step into this river of uncertainty,” Bonet — who also shares daughter Zoë Kravitz with ex-husband Lenny Kravitz — told Tomei, 57, after being asked what was “calling” her as she entered 2022. “We’ve eliminated all this extra noise, and now it’s time to grow our roots deeper into our own values.”

The High Fidelity star, who was with the See actor for 16 years before their split, added, “The revolution is definitely here and we’re all feeling the squeeze. If you aren’t, you’re in total denial, and the more you resist, the more you will suffer.”

She concluded: “Everything is crumbling out there. The personal work is understanding where empire and those archetypes live within us. The revolution is on the inside, and learning to be new in this new world.”

Momoa, for his part, wrapped filming Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom hours before revealing his single status.

“And finally, finally, finally picture wrap on the actual last day of #Aquaman2 in Malibu with these two gents. Yes, we do get very wet, a lot, on this show,” director James Wan wrote via Instagram on Wednesday alongside an on-set photo with Momoa and Patrick Wilson. “A THOUSAND THANK YOUs to all the incredible crew who worked so hard and tirelessly on this picture. … I can’t wait to share this little film with you all.”