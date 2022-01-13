Work-life balance. Jason Momoa finished filming Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom hours before he revealed his split from Lisa Bonet.

The film’s director, James Wan, shared an on-set shot via Instagram with Momoa, 42, and Patrick Wilson on Wednesday, January 12, writing, “And finally, finally, finally picture wrap on the actual last day of #Aquaman2 in Malibu with these two gents. Yes, we do get very wet, a lot, on this show. A THOUSAND THANK YOUs to all the incredible crew who worked so hard and tirelessly on this picture. Especially the UK portion where we shot 95 percent of the film. Truly some of the finest artisans and craftspeople I’ve had the good fortune to work with. And big shout-outs to the amazing Hawaiian and Los Angeles units.”

The comic book writer, 44, concluded that the movie still has “a very long way to go before it will be ready,” adding, “I can’t wait to share this little film with you all.”

In the social media upload, Wan stood behind Momoa and Wilson, 48, as the costars knelt smiling under a showerhead’s spray.

One hour after the post, the Game of Thrones alum released a statement announcing he and Bonet, 54, called it quits after four years of marriage.

“We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times… A revolution is unfolding ~and our family is of no exception… feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring. And so~ We share our Family news~ That we are parting ways in marriage,” the actor wrote. “We share this not because we think it’s newsworthy ~ But so that~ as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty.”

The Hawaii native explained that while his and the actress’ love “carries on,” it has evolv[ed],” writing that they are “free[ing] each other to be who [they] are learning to become.”

The former couple share daughter Lola, 14, and son Nakfa-Wolf, 13. Bonet, who is also the mother of Zoë, 33, with ex-husband Lenny Kravitz, hinted at their breakup last month when she spoke to Marisa Tomei for Interview magazine.

“[I’m] definitely learning how to be authentically me, learning to be new, and following this invitation from the universe to step into this river of uncertainty,” the Cosby Show alum told the 57-year-old Spider-Man: No Way Home star in December 2021. “We’ve eliminated all this extra noise, and now it’s time to grow our roots deeper into our own values.”