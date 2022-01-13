Memory lane. Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet may not be walking any more red carpets hand in hand since calling it quits in January 2022, but the duo certainly gave Us some stellar style moments throughout the course of their relationship.

The pair, who initially got together in the early 2000s, have never been shy about expressing themselves through fashion. While they would occasionally color coordinate for a big event, by and large the duo made a point to express their individual styles.

Momoa has always been about bringing a pop of color or playful print to the game, while Bonet fully embraces her bohemian-meets-ethereal style. While their outfits were more often than not mismatched, the pair, who officially tied the knot in 2017, still managed to heat things up on the red carpet time and again.

The rising temperatures were likely in large part due to the Aquaman actors preference for baring his biceps. Rather than wear a blazer or sports jacket, Momoa typically rocked a sleeveless vest, donned a sheer shirt or left a few buttons undone.

One of his favorite looks of all time, just so happened to be the comfiest. For the Joker premiere, he wore a purple Gucci suit that had him “stoked.” “They’re like pajama bottoms that feel good,” he said in a December 2019 interview with GQ. For the same event, Bonet rocked a white silk floral-print dress from The Vampire’s Wife.

The contrast of Momoa’s darker suit and Bonet’s whimsical dress proved to be a theme for the pair. On numerous occasions, he opted for jewel toned tuxedos or black ensembles, while she leaned toward white, lilac or light blue.

Every now and again however the duo would throw in a matchy-matchy moment. Take the 2019 Academy Awards, where both stars wore pale pink ensembles by Fendi. Momoa rocked a pink velvet suit, while Bonet went for a tulle dress embellished with flowers and beads.

They pulled a similar stunt the year prior at the Aquaman premiere when they both arrived in black velvet looks. The DC Comics star was outfitted by Gucci, Rick Owens and Valentino, while Bonet wore an Alexander McQueen gown.

While the pair haven’t walked a red carpet together since 2020, they did serve up some fabulous fashion moments prior to then. To see their best looks of all time, keep scrolling!