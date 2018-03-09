Lisa Bonet is speaking out about her time working with Bill Cosby as the comedian heads to a retrial over sexual misconduct allegations.

In an interview with Net-A-Porter, Bonet, 50, who played his daughter Denise Huxtable on The Cosby Show and spin-off A Different World, was asked if her memories of him had been negatively impacted after more than 50 women came forward to accuse Cosby, 80, of rape and sexual assault. “No, it’s exactly as I remember it,” she said.

“There was no knowledge on my part about his specific actions, but … There was just energy,” she continued. “And that type of sinister, shadow energy cannot be concealed.”

Asked if she sensed a darkness, Bonet responded, “Always. And if I had anything more to reveal then it would have happened a long time ago. That’s my nature. The truth will set you free.”

Bonet butted heads with Cosby on the set of the hit sitcom, which ran from 1984-1991. He famously opposed her starring in the 1987 film Angel Heart because of her nude scene with Mickey Rourke. “I don’t need to say, ‘I told you so,'” she added. “I just leave all that to karma and justice and what will be.”

As previously reported, Cosby was charged with aggravated indecent assault in Pennsylvania in 2015 based on allegations made by Andrea Constand over incidents that she claimed took place in 2004. (She alleged that he drugged her with pills that made her semi-conscious and unable to move and then sexually assaulted her.)

His trial ended in a mistrial in June 2017, but a new trial is scheduled to start next month. A judge is currently deliberating over whether as many as 19 additional accusers should be allowed to testify during the trial.

Cosby has previously denied all of the women’s accusations, saying that any drug taking or sex was consensual.

