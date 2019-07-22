



A giant teddy bear! Jason Momoa was overcome with emotion while seeing the Lion King remake with his family.

The Aquaman star, 39, and his wife, Lisa Bonet, took their children, Lola and Nakoa-Wolf, to a private screening of the Disney movie to celebrate Lola’s upcoming 12th birthday, and the film touched him so much that he teared up multiple times in the theater.

“@lionking was amazing congrats to everyone who made this film it was heart soul tears epic,” Momoa wrote on Instagram on Sunday, July 21. “Thanks for making me cry numerous of times in front of a bunch of children #lionking #nostalgic #oneofourfavorites #mahalomeredith aloha da momoaz.”

The Game of Thrones alum shared four photos from the screening, including one with the birthday girl and another with Bonet, 51, and both of their kids.

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY MY LOVEE,” he added in his Instagram caption. “I’m so thankful to be home with my ohana. Big mahalos to @disney @disneystudios for letting us have a party for our Lola Bear.”

Momoa and the Cosby Show alum have been together since 2005. She was previously married to Lenny Kravitz from 1987 to 1993, and the exes share daughter Zoë Kravitz. It was widely believed that Momoa and Bonet tied the knot in 2007, but they did not make it official until October 2017. Us Weekly broke the news that the couple had a top-secret wedding ceremony at their house in Topanga, California.

“It was a big party and people came from out of town to attend,” a source told Us at the time, while a second insider revealed that the pair obtained a marriage license in Los Angeles a week prior.

Momoa and Bonet recently enjoyed a trip to Italy after attending her daughter Zoë’s June 29 wedding to Karl Glausman in Paris.

The Lion King is in theaters now.

