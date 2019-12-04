Aquaman is sorry for the drama. Jason Momoa issued an apology to Chris Pratt after publicly shaming him for using a plastic water bottle.

“@prattprattpratt BRO you know my children and I are madly in love with you and I love everything you do. I’m sorry this was received so badly today I didn’t mean for that to happen,” the Aquaman star, 40, wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, December 4, alongside a photo of himself and his kids, Lola, 12, and Nakoa-Wolf, 10, with Pratt, also 40.

“I’m just very passionate about this single use plastic epidemic,” Momoa continued. “The plastic water bottles have to stop i hope u make a reusable water bottle for amazon so we all can purchase. You’re an inspiration to many I’m one of them. I’ll send you a case of MANANALU. All my Aloha, Da Momoa’s.”

The Game of Thrones alum made headlines on Tuesday, December 3, when he called attention to the plastic water bottle that Pratt held in an Instagram picture taken at a gym.

“Bro I love u, but wtf on the water bottle,” Momoa commented. “No single use plastic. Come on.”

The See star has been vocal in recent months about not using single-use plastics because they harm the environment and take years to disintegrate. In an effort to introduce a more eco-friendly alternative, he developed a line of 100 percent recyclable aluminum cans of pure water called Mananalu.

“Mana is the sacred spirit of life. Nalu is a powerful wave that pushes across the ocean,” reads a statement on the company’s website. “Mananalu represents the unstoppable wave of change that is coming. The change of consciousness that won’t allow the perpetuation of plastics to litter and suffocate our oceans and damage the environment any longer. Together with you, Mananalu will rid the world of plastic water containers and start a wave of change that demands our purest water be packaged in aluminum, one of the most recyclable materials in the world.”

Momoa shaved his beard in April in a YouTube video announcing that he founded Mananalu.