Not OK! Jason Momoa dragged his pal Chris Pratt after the Guardians of the Galaxy star posed with a plastic water bottle.

Pratt, 40, shared a photo to Instagram of himself “low key flexing” on Tuesday, December 3, while dressed in fitness gear and surrounded by workout equipment. The post’s caption noted that he would be partnering with Amazon to show fans “everything I use for my workouts” and “keeping active.”

Though the Parks and Recreation alum’s photo seemed like a harmless sponsored post, Momoa voiced his concerns over Pratt’s use of a plastic water bottle.

“Bro I love u, but wtf on the water bottle,” the See actor, 40, commented on the post in response to Pratt not using an eco-friendly alternative. “No single use plastic. Come on.”

Despite Momoa’s feedback for Pratt, many others were still impressed with the Jurassic World star’s shot. Patrick Schwarzenegger noted that his brother-in-law was “lookin’ ripped,” and Sean Hayes joked about the pic being a snap of himself. Pratt’s wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger, also wrote: “Love it baby!”

Momoa, meanwhile, has been very vocal about his environmental efforts before. In April, the Aquaman actor debuted a clean-shaven look to talk about the harm single-use plastic causes.

“I just want to do this to bring awareness. The plastics are killing our planet and I think I have a solution,” he said in a YouTube video in April. “I don’t want to bitch about it. There’s only one thing: you [could] really help our planet and save our planet as long as we recycle. That’s aluminum.”

He continued, “About 75 percent of all aluminum that’s ever been used is still in circulation today and it’s 100 percent recyclable. So you drink the can and [in] about 60 days, it’ll be back — 100 percent infinitely recyclable.”

In his video, the Game of Thrones alum also announced that he developed an aluminum canned water line, called Mananalu.

One month later, he elaborated on the viral beard shave moment and the launch of his canned water company during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “I just wanted to bring awareness. I’m Aquaman now and I have all these little, beautiful kids running up to me and I never thought I’d be a role model, so I’ve got to do that now,” he explained.

“I wanted to save the planet from single-use plastics. I’m making this water and I’m looking at all of these statistics that like 91 percent of all the plastics we’re using aren’t recyclable,” he continued. “That’s like 500 billion bottles a year that we’re not recycling, so — aluminum, because this can be turned back into a can in 60 days.”

Momoa’s comment to Pratt came a day after Kourtney Kardashian was called out for drinking water from a plastic bottle after criticizing her sister Kim Kardashian for doing the same thing. The KKW Beauty mogul, 39, subsequently revealed that she had removed all single-use plastic bottles from her home.