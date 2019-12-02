Water wars! Kourtney Kardashian has water on her face after being called out on Twitter on Sunday, December 1, by a fan who caught her drinking bottled water during the most recent Keeping Up With the Kardashians episode.

“Love love love that @kourtneykardash gave @KimKardashian shit for drinking bottled water and in the VERY SAME episode, she is seen drinking bottled water,” a fan wrote on Twitter on Sunday while watching the E! show. “So chaotic, I love it.”

During the episode, Kardashian, 40, gave her sister Kim Kardashian West a hard time when she saw her drinking out of a plastic bottle, and a few scenes later, she was caught red-handed doing the very same thing.

After the reality star saw that a viewer had spotted the hypocrisy of the whole situation, she took to social media to clear things up.

“I was in Kim’s office and that’s all that was there and no, I’m not perfect, but I could have brought a reusable bottle for the day, this is true. #KUWTK,” she tweeted at the time.

The mother of three banned plastic water bottles from her home in February 2019, announcing it to her followers via Instagram Stories. “No more plastic water bottles allowed in my house,” the eldest Kardashian-Jenner sibling wrote at the time with a photo of two paper cartons (not plastic) filled with water.

The E! personality has been an advocate for healthy eating and drinking for years, which trickles down to her three children’s daily nutrition as well. In November, Kourtney revealed her approved after-school snacks for her kids, — Mason, 9, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 4 — on her website, Poosh.

“While kids’ metabolisms are like lightning and their growing bodies are perhaps more resilient than ours, they are just that — growing and developing,” the post read. “We want to feed their bodies and brains with nutrients that will build a strong foundation for them now and in the future.”

Kourtney pushes for smoothies, fresh fruit and nut butter for her kids’ snack-time treats. She noted that “cheese-like substances” and anything with sugar and loads of preservatives are to be avoided.

“There’s no way to continuously monitor how often [kids] are grabbing for junk food, so it’s best to have a bounty of healthy options on hand,” the article added.