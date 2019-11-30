Globetrotters! Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian traveled to Tokyo, Japan with their children just one day after Thanksgiving.

Kourtney, 40, and Kim, 39, documented several moments from their trip via Instagram on Saturday, November 30.

The Poosh founder posted a series of photos of herself lounging around an indoor pool while wearing a two-piece from the Skims collection — Kim’s shapewear line. “Night swim,” she captioned the pictures.

Kourtney brought along her children son Mason, 9, daughter Penelope, 7, and son Reign, 4, who she shares with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared a cute video of Reign playing on the monkey bars with the caption, “’You feel me smooooove.’ Meet Tarzan. Anyone with hair comments is absolutely jealous of these divine locks.”

Kim, for her part, had daughter North, 6, son Saint, 3, and daughter Chicago, 22 months, by her side, who she shares with husband Kanye West. The “Follow God” rapper, 42, attended the family trip with his kids. The couple are also the parents of son Psalm, 6 months.

The KKW Beauty CEO posted sweet videos of her children and West exploring an art museum. Kim shared a video of Saint playing around with an Instagram filter and another of Chicago at a playground.

West recently gathered together Kim, Kourtney and both of their children to appear in the music video for his song “Closed on Sunday,” which was released on Thursday, November 28. They weren’t the only Kardashian-Jenner members involved in the video. Matriarch Kris Jenner had a starring role as well.

Thursday was a special day for the Kardashian-Jenner clan who celebrated Thanksgiving by sharing what they were grateful for.

“So Thankful for my babies,” the Skims founder captioned a photo with West and her youngest son. She posted another photo of herself holding North, Saint and Chicago captioned, “So thankful for all of my babies.”

The Tokyo trip is the first big vacation Kim and Kourtney have taken together since their family trip to Armenia in October. Kim, Kourtney and their children — sans North — were baptized at the Etchmiadzin Cathedral in Vagharshapat, Armenia. North was previously baptized at the Cathedral of St. James in the Armenian Quarter of the Old City of Jerusalem in 2015.

Scroll down to see photos of the Kardashians’ family trip to Tokyo.