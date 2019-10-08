



The youngest members of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s brood were baptized on Monday, October 6, in Armenia, a source confirms to Us Weekly.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 38, posted an Instagram Story video carrying her 4-month-old, Psalm, who was wearing all white. His older siblings Chicago, 20 months, and Saint, 3, were christened as well. (North, 6, was baptized back in 2015 in St. James Cathedral in the Armenian Quarter of the Old City of Jerusalem.)

Kourtney Kardashian is in Armenia with her sister, as well as her kids, Mason, 9, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 4, the insider adds. The reality stars are staying in Yerevan and filming for their E! show.

Kim has been open about her and her family’s faith in the past, describing West’s weekly Sunday church services in April.

“It’s honestly more like a healing experience for my husband. It’s just music, there’s no sermon,” the KKW Beauty creator told Elle at the time. “It’s definitely something he believes in, Jesus, and there’s a Christian vibe. But there’s no preaching. It’s just a very spiritual Christian experience.”

The Los Angeles native went on to say that all faiths are “absolutely” welcome there. “Kourtney’s best friends come all the time and they’re Muslim. All my Jewish friends came on Sunday, they loved it,” the Selfish author explained. “Everyone that comes understands it’s just a really healing experience with an amazing choir and amazing messages about love to start off your week.”

The “Can’t Tell Me Nothing” rapper, 42, began hosting Sunday Services in January and they have been attended by many A-list celebrities ever since. Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom, Brad Pitt, Kid Cudi and more celebrities have joined in.

“I think he was doing something really special there,” Pitt, 55, told Entertainment Tonight in September. “It’s a pure celebration of life and people. It’s really delightful. It really is.”

With reporting by Brody Brown

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!