Kourtney Kardashian-approved! The E! personality is known for maintaining a healthy diet, and even though she deviates from it every once in a while and loves a good cheat meal, she generally tries to make sure her kiddos are eating nutritious foods too.

Case in point: Kardashian’s website, Poosh, recently posted a list of after-school snacks for little ones, and included a photo of the 40-year-old’s brood with ex Scott Disick — Mason, 9, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 4 — chowing down on some vitamin-packed eats.

Included on the list are several nutrient-rich options, such as smoothies, fresh fruit served with nut butter and more. “While kids’ metabolisms are like lightning and their growing bodies are perhaps more resilient than ours, they are just that — growing and developing,” the post states. “We want to feed their bodies and brains with nutrients that will build a strong foundation for them now and in the future.”

“There’s no way to continuously monitor how often [kids] are grabbing for junk food, so it’s best to have a bounty of healthy options on hand,” the article adds.

Though this recommendation roundup didn’t come straight from the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, it features slight variations of many of her own go-to foods. For example, while the reality star starts each day with one of her hearty avocado smoothies, Poosh is all about giving little ones smoothie packs after a long day at school. The fruit and vegetable blends are often “nutritionally dense” and are ideal for parents and kids on the go.

Not surprisingly, the Poosh rundown also omits foods with “cheese-like substances,” artificial dyes, and loads of sugar and preservatives. Activated nuts, however, have the lifestyle website’s seal of approval. As the article explains, these are nuts that have been soaked in water overnight and then dehydrated before becoming a kid-friendly nosh. It’s important to remember that you should avoid feeding raw nuts to children under four.

Kardashian, who has done the keto diet at least twice, counts nuts as one of her snacking staples. She has stated that she’s particularly fond of raw walnuts, almonds and pecans, which have been shown to reduce hunger and lessen signs of aging.

Scroll down to see more Kardashian-approved after school snacks for kids!