Jason Momoa takes his craft very seriously. So much so, that the 40-year-old actor let a 9-foot grizzly bear eat an Oreo from his mouth in preparation for their fight scene in Apple TV+’s series See.

Momoa opened up about the hair-raising experience during an interview with Apple Music’s Beats 1 show on Friday, November 1.

“I had to train to fight a grizzly bear. You’re going to watch it. It was a Kodiak bear. It stood 9-foot tall,” the Aquaman star told host Julie Adenuga. “You have to get it slowly close to you, and be able to interact with it.”

Momoa further explained that he fought a real bear without any help from CGI, unlike other Hollywood movie stars such as Leonardo DiCaprio in The Revenant. The one-on-one fight scene takes place during episode 2 of the post-apocalyptic drama, which also stars Alfre Woodard, 66, and Sylvia Hoeks, 36.

“Once the episode comes out, I’ll put it on my Instagram, when I put a cookie in my mouth. And then he eats it up,” the father of two dished. “You see my face with the little cookie, and then this massive head comes into the frame and takes [it] out of my mouth, which is like — ‘Why was Jason Momoa‘s face eaten off? Cause he tried to feed a bear with a cookie.'”

Momoa kept his word and shared a video of the feeding on his Instagram later that day. In the clip, the Game of Thrones alum is seen placing the Oreo in his mouth while in costume. He then bends down to meet the bear at eye level. The animal takes the cookie from Momoa who busts out laughing before wiping his mouth and smiling.

“The things we do for our ART. SEE. Is out. Please watch on Apple TV+. The bear needs to know your scent. So here’s my cookie kisses big guy. Love you tag. Aloha Baba Voss,” he wrote alongside the clip.

Baba Voss is Momoa’s character in the drama series, which follows the warrior as he works to protect his sighted children in a world where all humans are blind.

See is available to stream Apple TV+.