Kim Kardashian Tosses Plastic Water Bottles After Kourtney Was Criticized





No controversy here! Kim Kardashian revealed that she has tossed all of her plastic water bottles about 24 hours after her older sister, Kourtney Kardashian, was criticized for using one.

Kim, 39, shared her H2O habits while going through a Good American holiday gift bag sent to her by younger sister, Khloé Kardashian, who is a cofounder of the fashion line. In between talking about Slip’s silk hair accessories and new Ugg earmuffs, which were both in the package of presents, the KKW Beauty founder singled out a glass water bottle.

“This I’m going to use since I’ve just gotten rid of all the plastic water bottles in my house,” Kim said on her Instagram Stories on Monday, December 2. She then turned the custom black-and-white drinking vessel toward the camera to reveal the Good American logo.

“What a good gift bag,” the Selfish author added.

Kim’s water-related declaration comes about a day after Kourtney, 40, was slammed for sipping from a plastic water bottle during an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians that first aired on Sunday, December 1. To make matters worse, the Poosh founder was caught using the environmentally hazardous bottle a few scenes after critiquing Kim for doing the same thing.

A fan noticed the hypocrisy and later called out Kourtney on Twitter, writing, “Love love love that @kourtneykardash gave @KimKardashian shit for drinking bottled water and in the VERY SAME episode, she is seen drinking bottled water.”

Though the California native doesn’t always engage with her critics, she addressed the controversy in a humbling response that called attention to her own faults. “I was in Kim’s office and that’s all that was there and no, I’m not perfect,” she explained. “But I could have brought a reusable bottle for the day, this is true. #KUWTK.”

While Kourtney isn’t perfect, she has made a conscious and concerted effort to cut down on her plastic use. In fact, in February, the mother of three banned plastic water bottles from her home. “No more plastic water bottles allowed in my house,” the eldest Kardashian-Jenner sibling declared at the time, while sharing a photo of an environmentally friendly alternative.

The reality star has also taken an interest in similar causes, such as clean beauty products. In April 2018, Kourtney traveled to Washington D.C., and testified at a briefing for Senate staffers with the Environmental Working Group, which is backing a piece of legislation sponsored by Dianne Feinstein of California. The goal was to give the Food and Drug Administration more power to regulate ingredients used in cosmetics and personal products.

As Kourtney told congressional staffers at the time: “Everyone should have the right to healthy products and personal care and that’s why I wanted to come and make this a bigger deal.”