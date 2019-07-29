



He might be the best stepfather ever! Jason Momoa left a hilarious comment on his stepdaughter Zoe Kravitz’s Instagram photo of her new husband, Karl Glusman.

The Big Little Lies actress, 30, who wed Glusman for the second time in Paris last month, shared a photo of her spouse with pale pink hair on Friday, July 26, along with the caption “husband.”

Momoa, 39, who has been married to Kravitz’s mom, Lisa Bonet, for two years, commented twice on the photo, writing, “Pink on pink look good,” as well as “Sexy mother f–ker.”

He wasn’t the only one who thought it was a great pic: Mindy Kaling simply wrote “Wow,” while Baby Driver actress Eiza Gonzalez concluded that the couple’s “kids will have the best bone structure ever.” Designated Survivor’s Maggie Q suggested they get right on it, writing, “Make babies NOW.”

The Game of Thrones actor, who shares two children — Lola, 12, and Nakoa-Wolf, 10 — with the Cosby Show alum, 51, has a close bond with his stepdaughter, who called him “papabear” in an Instagram post back in 2017. (He called her Zozo in response.)

Zoe’s father, Lenny Kravitz, who was married to Bonet from 1987 to 1993, spoke about their blended family and his relationship with his ex and her husband earlier this month.

The “Let Love Rule” singer, 55, told The Times in the U.K. that he and Bonet “put the work in” after their split “so that we could become best friends again. Our families are blended.”

“I love her husband,” he added. “He’s like a brother to me — and I love the kids. It’s beautiful but it takes work.”

Momoa, Bonet and their children were in attendance when Zoe and Glusman tied the knot at Lenny’s Paris home at the end of June. After the nuptials — which were attended by the bride’s Big Little Lies costars including Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon — the Aquaman star and his family vacationed in Italy.

