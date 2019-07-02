Jason Momoa, wife Lisa Bonet and their two children, Lola and Nakoa-Wolf, explored Venice, Italy, after Bonet’s daughter Zoë Kravitz’s wedding to Karl Glusman.

The Cosby Show alum, 51, covered up in a black-and-white printed maxi dress, dark shades and a tan fedora with a red band for her family outing with the Aquaman star and their 11-year-old daughter and son, 10, on Monday, July 1. Momoa, 39, also played with prints, donning a pair of black-and-white striped pants, a pink button-down and matching sandals.

Together, the group snapped photos and stopped for some sweet treats at the Gelateria Paolin, where Bonet could be seen reading the menu.

Two days prior, Kravitz, 30, whom Bonet shares with ex-husband Lenny Kravitz, said her “I dos” to husband Glusman, 31, for the second time at her father’s home in Paris. Us Weekly confirmed in May that the pair had gotten “legally married” in the U.S.

The guest list included plenty of famous faces, including the bride’s Big Little Lies costars Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, Shailene Woodley and Laura Dern.

Also in attendance were Cara Delevingne and girlfriend Ashley Benson, as well as Zoë’s Fantastic Beasts costar Eddie Redmayne and his wife, Hannah Bagshawe. Zoë’s rumored ex Chris Pine was also there with girlfriend Annabelle Wallis.

Entertainment Tonight reports that Momoa and Lenny, 55, were spotted drinking champagne together during the afterparty.

The two men have been friends for some time: In December 2018, the Justice League star got matching rings for himself and his wife’s former flame and shared a photo on Instagram after Lenny came to visit him backstage when he hosted Saturday Night Live. “I’m a huge fan of the artists I meet on instagram love spreading the aloha,” Momoa wrote on December 10. “I got @lennykravitz a present made by @leroyswoodentattoos amazing bone skull ring. Check him out insta. Mahalo lenny for coming to support me on @nbcsnl aloha j.”

Zoë also spoke about their connection to Ocean Drive in October 2015: “My dad and my stepdad get along really well, and my dad loves and is close with my brother and sister,” she said at the time. “It’s really beautiful.”

Lenny and Bonet split in 1993. She began dating Momoa 12 years later in 2005. Us revealed in October 2017 that the pair had secretly tied the knot.

Scroll through to see more snaps from the couple’s Italian vacay!