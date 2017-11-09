Love you papabear @prideofgypsies A post shared by Zoë Kravitz (@zoeisabellakravitz) on Nov 8, 2017 at 5:46pm PST

Bear hugs! Zoë Kravitz shared a sweet photo of herself cuddling with her stepfather, Jason Momoa, on Instagram, just days after the actor confirmed that he secretly wed her mother Lisa Bonet in October.

The Rough Night actress, who Bonet shares with ex-husband Lenny Kravitz, posted the photo on Wednesday, November 8, and captioned the adorable snap: “Love you papabear @prideofgypsies.”

The love fest continued when the Game of Thrones actor posted a different photo of them sharing a hug and captioned it: “I love you Zozo @zoeisabellakravitz so proud of you Aloha papabear.”

The Justice League star recently confirmed that he and The Cosby Show alum wed last month, although the couple initially wanted it to be kept a secret from the public. “I thought it would have stayed that way,” he told Entertainment Tonight in an interview published on Monday, November 6. “But some a–hole leaked it and I will find you.”

Although it was believed that the couple tied the knot in November 2007, multiple sources confirmed to Us Weekly that they actually married this past October. “Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet had an official wedding a few weeks ago at their house in Topanga, California,” one insider revealed to Us on November 2. “Apparently they weren’t officially married until then! They said they ‘made it official.’”

A second source confirmed to Us that on October 2 the couple purchased a marriage license at the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk’s office, one week before the wedding. Kravitz was also in attendance at her mother’s wedding, as well as other stars, including Alicia Vikander and Michael Fassbender. The pair first met in 2005 and now share kids Lola, 10, and Nakoa-Wolf, 8.

