Jason Momoa Confirms Secret Wedding to Lisa Bonet

It’s official! Jason Momoa confirmed that he and Lisa Bonet secretly wed in October.

The actor assumed that their low-key ceremony would be kept secret from the public. “I thought it would have stayed that way,” he told Entertainment Tonight in an interview published on Monday, November 6. “But some a–hole leaked it and I will find you.”

“You know what, I’ve been married to my wife for 12 years,” Momoa, 38, continued about the special day. “It’s just a gathering of our families and celebrating our love.”

Although it was widely believed that the two had wed in 2007, Us Weekly exclusively revealed the duo’s October ceremony on Thursday, November 2. “Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet had an official wedding a few weeks ago at their house in Topanga, California,” one insider revealed. “Apparently they weren’t officially married until then! They said they ‘made it official.’”

A second source confirms to Us that the couple — who share kids Lola, 10, and Nakoa-Wolf, 8 — purchased a marriage license from the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk’s office on October 2, one week before they exchanged vows.

Momoa previously revealed that he had a crush on Bonet, who he met in 2005, after watching her on The Cosby Show as a child. “The first time [we met] I was like, ‘I want that one. I want her. I’m going to get her,’” he told Katie Couric in 2014. “I didn’t tell her until after we had our two children. But I told her … ‘I kind of stalked you. I was going to find you.’”

