One big, happy family! Zoë Kravitz made her Saturday Night Live hosting debut with the full support of her blended family — including her estranged stepfather, Jason Momoa.

“We are so proud of you @zoeisabellakravitz everyone watch SNL tonight! Aloha j,” Momoa, 42, wrote via Instagram on Saturday, March 12, sharing a link to Kravitz’s SNL promo.

The 33-year-old actress’ dad, Lenny Kravitz, also gushed about his daughter’s variety show debut, sharing the same promo with the caption, “Can’t wait,” via his Instagram Story.

The X-Men: First Class star wasn’t just supported by her family during Saturday’s episode, but also several Catwomen and The Batman costar Paul Dano.

“In [The Batman], I play Catwoman — sorry, the Catwoman,” she joked during her monologue before show stars Kate McKinnon, Ego Nwodim and Aidy Bryant appeared onstage wearing versions of the DC character’s costume. “To prepare for the role, I watched the movie musical Cats every day for a year, which is actually the same way I heard Joaquin Phoenix prepared to play the Joker.”

After meeting her Catwoman counterparts, she gushed: “Well, thank you. It’s great to have some fellow Catwoman support. … OK, wow. I was really not expecting to meet so many catpeople. Not that I don’t love it, but maybe that’s enough.”

Dano, 37, for his part, made a brief cameo in a taped “Please Don’t Destroy” sketch with Zoë and cast members Ben Marshall, John Higgins and Martin Herlihy. The SNL writers attempted to gift the actress a new kitten, which had been hiding in their shared office. Instead of finding the cat right away, the group noticed Dano — who played The Riddler in Matt Reeves’ film — was hiding underneath a couch.

The Big Little Lies alum previously teased her appearance on the NBC variety show — alongside musical guest Rosalia — via Instagram in February, sharing the official casting announcement.

“LIVE FROM NEW YORK!!!!!!!!!!,” the 57-year-old musician sweetly replied via Instagram comment at the time.

Zoë — who has been linked to actor Channing Tatum since August 2021 — is the daughter of the “Fly Away” crooner and Lisa Bonet. After the former couple’s 1991 divorce, the 54-year-old Cosby Show alum moved on with Momoa in 2004. Bonet and Momoa welcomed daughter Lola, 14, and son Nakoa-Wolf, 13, before they tied the knot in October 2017. The Game of Thrones alum confirmed his split from Zoë’s mom earlier this year.

“We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times … A revolution is unfolding ~and our family is of no exception … feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring,” the estranged couple wrote in a joint Instagram statement in January. “And so~ We share our Family news~ That we are parting ways in marriage. We share this not because we think it’s newsworthy ~ But so that~ as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty.”

Despite the breakup, Momoa has remained supportive of the High Fidelity alum’s career milestones.

“So excited for everyone to see @thebatman @zoeisabellakravitz your perfect as cat woman I’m so proud of you,” Momoa wrote via Instagram on March 3, sharing footage from The Batman premiere, which he attended with his and Bonet’s kids. “So excited for @snl next week your [sic] going to kill it. We had a wonderful time in NYC. Mahalo to the fans and press for being generous and giving us space for the children it’s hard enough separating in the public eye. We appreciate the continued privacy through these times aloha j.”

He went on to gush that he and Bonet were still “family,” telling Entertainment Tonight: “We’re just so proud. Lisa couldn’t be here so we’re representing, me and the babies.”

The Aquaman star was married to the New Eden actress for four years before calling it quits. An insider told Us Weekly that the twosome realized they “wanted to live different lives,” which caused “friction” between them.

“Jason and Lisa worked because they were so different,” the source added. “He was jovial, loud and the center of attention, and Lisa was always cool, calm and subdued.”

Before celebrating Zoë’s debut, Momoa made his first SNL appearance in December 2018, where he was supported by Bonet’s ex-husband.

“My brother @prideofgypsies is doing his thing right now on @nbcsnl,” the Hunger Games actor captioned an Instagram selfie backstage at Studio 8H at the time.

