Ego Nwodim has joined the cast of Saturday Night Live, NBC announced on Friday, September 21.

The network said in a press release that the comedian will be a featured player in the late-night variety show’s upcoming 44th season, which will premiere on Saturday, September 29, with host Adam Driver and musical guest Kanye West.

SNL also added four new writers to its lineup: Alan Linic, Alison Gates, Eli Mandel and Bowen Yang.

Read on to find out five things about Nwodim ahead of her cast debut!

1. She Is a College Graduate

The Baltimore native graduated from the University of Southern California in Los Angeles with a degree in biology. However, she ultimately decided to pursue a career in Hollywood instead.

2. She Is No Stranger to the Stage

After graduation, Nwodim started taking classes at the UCB Theatre in L.A., where she realized that “montages, tag-runs and obnoxious but grounded characters [are] far more enjoyable and fulfilling than photosynthesis and Punnett squares,” according to her biography on the performing arts venue’s website. She has since been a regular cast member at the theater, and even performed a one-woman show titled “Great Black Women … and Then There’s Me.”

3. She Has Been in Front of the Camera Before

The actress’ TV credits include a three-episode role on Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders in 2017 and a brief spot on 2 Broke Girls earlier that year. She also appeared in the 2017 action movie Singularity opposite Julian Schaffner and John Cusack.

4. She Has a Sweet Tooth

Nwodim’s biography on UCB Theatre’s website states that she is an actress, writer, improviser and self-proclaimed “cupcake connoisseur.”

5. She Does Spot-On Impressions

The comic impersonated the late poet Maya Angelou in 2017 in a series of Funny or Die videos in which she roasted celebrities and companies who made headlines for all the wrong reasons. Her targets included Ivanka Trump, Scott Baio, Tyrese Gibson and SheaMoisture.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!